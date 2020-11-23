Two convicted sex offenders are now residing at new addresses, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
George James, 49, is now residing at 2150 W. 16th St., Space 31, in Yuma. He is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 275 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is not wanted by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at this time.
On Dec. 9, 2013, James pled guilty in the 8th Circuit Court in Ionia, Michigan, to 1 count of child sexually abusive material possession and 1 count of computer use to commit a crime. He was sentenced to 5 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections.
James is not currently on probation or parole.
He is considered a Level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to reoffend.
Arturo Corral, 48, is now residing at 940 S. Myrtle Ave., #4 in Yuma. He is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 320 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is not wanted by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at this time.
On March 1, 2004, Corral pled nolo contendere in the San Joaquin County Superior Court in Stockton, Calif., to one count of lewd and lascivious acts with a child. The victim was a 15-year-old female who was known to him. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, and 5 years of probation.
Corral is no longer on probation or parole.
Corral is considered a Level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to reoffend.