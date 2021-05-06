The Yuma Police Department is notifying the public that two convicted sex offenders are now living at new addresses within the city limits.
Erin Byran Lloyd, 44, is now residing at 700 W. 24th St., #206. She is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
On March 12, 2014, Lloyd pleaded guilty to one count of sexual conduct with a minor.
She is a Level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to re-offend.
David Edward Hill, 54, is now residing at 16 35 W. Las Lomas St. He is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches, weighing 173 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
On Oct. 20, 1992, Hill was convicted of one count of child molestation, and again on February 7, 2008, for failure to register as a sex offender.
Hill is a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend.
The YPD is releasing this information pursuant to the Community Notification on Sex Offenders Law. It is the responsibility of the law enforcement agency having jurisdiction where the offender resides to make notification to the community.
Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact or released from the county jail back into the community.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.