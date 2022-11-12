SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The slayings here of two people, one of them a teenager, are being investigated as drug-related homicides, police said.
A 33-year-old man identified only as Javier Agustin, a resident of Navojoa, Sonora, was found dead at the scene of the Wednesday night shooting at the intersection of 4th Street and Camelias Avenue, on the city’s south side, Sonora state police said.
An unidentified 17-year-old shot in the same incident died on the way to a hospital for treatment of his wounds, police said.
The killings brought to 130 the number of homicides recorded in the border city next to Yuma County since the start of 2022. Authorities have attributed most of the killings to organized crime.
Police said the older of the victims Wednesday had prior convictions for drug dealing and possession of methamphetamines.
“There exists no kinship between the two,” police said in a news release, “(but) the first lines of investigation indicate that they were involved together in illegal activities.”
At the scene of the slayings was a Honda Ridgeline, in which investigators found long guns, magazines for the weapons, ammunition, a ballistic vest and drugs, state police said. Police did not specify the type or quantity of drugs found.
City police said the weapons found in the vehicle were five rifles and a handgun.
As of Thursday, police had no suspects in custody in connection with the killings.
The homicides came on the heels of a slaying Monday of a man in what police described as a dispute not related to organized crime.
Meanwhile this week, state police also were investigating the killings of three people whose bodies were discovered Nov. 3 abandoned on the city’s south side in an area where small brickmaking operations are concentrated.
There were 20 slayings in San Luis Rio Colorado in October, the second highest monthly total for the year, exceeded only by 26 homicides recorded in January.