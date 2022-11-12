POLICIACA 3 (copy)

Police seized rifles, a handgun, ammunition, anti-ballistic vest and drugs at the scene of two slayings in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.

 LOANED PHOTO

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The slayings here of two people, one of them a teenager, are being investigated as drug-related homicides, police said.

A 33-year-old man identified only as Javier Agustin, a resident of Navojoa, Sonora, was found dead at the scene of the Wednesday night shooting at the intersection of 4th Street and Camelias Avenue, on the city’s south side, Sonora state police said.

