The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will decide whether to approve preliminary plats for two subdivisions and hold a public hearing on a rezoning request.
Core Engineering Group, on behalf of Butler Estates, is asking for approval of the preliminary plat for the Butler Estates Subdivision. The developer plans to divide the 12.5-acre subdivision into 52 residential lots, ranging in size from 5,326 to 10,952 square feet. The property is located on the northwest corner of East 37th Street and South Avenue 10E.
Colvin Engineering, on behalf of Hardknocks LLLP, seeks approval of the preliminary plat for the Desert Ridge Townhomes Subdivision. The developer proposes to divide the 6-acre subdivision into 42 residential lots, ranging in size from 2,900 to 4,400 square feet. The property is located at the southeast corner of Avenue 7½E and 24th Street.
The public hearing is on a request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Yuma’s Desert Oasis Development, to rezone about 3 acres from agriculture to high density residential for the property located at the northwest corner of 36th Street and Avenue 7½E.
The commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.