The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will decide whether to approve preliminary plats for two subdivisions and hold a public hearing on a rezoning request.

Core Engineering Group, on behalf of Butler Estates, is asking for approval of the preliminary plat for the Butler Estates Subdivision. The developer plans to divide the 12.5-acre subdivision into 52 residential lots, ranging in size from 5,326 to 10,952 square feet. The property is located on the northwest corner of East 37th Street and South Avenue 10E.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you