Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the death of a Yuma man who has been missing for the past three months.
On March 26, at approximately 6:33 p.m. Yuma police officers received a report of a missing person.
It was reported that 31-year-old Derek Runnion had not been seen since he left his apartment four days earlier at around 10:30 p.m. when he left to go meet someone who was going to fix his car.
Then on April 1, Yuma police received information that led to Runnion’s remains, which were located in California.
His burnt out vehicle had also been located in California.
Yuma police also received information about two possible suspects in Runnion’s murder.
However, due to the sensitivity of this case, this information was not immediately released.
Then, at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday, 28-year-old Erick Chavez and 22-year-old Jonissa Jones were booked into the Yuma County jail on charges of 1st degree murder, conspiracy to Commit 1st degree murder, hindering prosecution and kidnapping.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please contact Detective Montana at (928) 373 4782 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
