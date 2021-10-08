Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people in connection to a drive-by shooting, and are looking for a third.
The incident happened at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27 at a home in the 500 block of 41st. Drive, according to YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak.
Pavlak said when deputies arrived on scene they spoke with the resident of the home, who told them that three individuals fired approximately two to three rounds towards the victim and three minor children as they got out of a vehicle and attempted to go inside the home.
None of the victims, however, sustained any injuries.
During the course of the investigation, two suspects were identified and subsequently arrested.
Monique Guerrero, 34, of Yuma was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Yuma County jail on four felony counts of drive-by shooting and one felony count of hindering prosecution.
Esequiel Ruelas-Ibarra, 19, also from Yuma, was arrested on Oct. 1 and has since been charged with a total of nine felony offenses; including four counts of drive-by shooting.
He has also been charged with one count each of unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal damage, criminal trespass per domestic violence and threatening and intimidating per domestic violence.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. Guerrero’s bond has been set at $75,000, also cash-only.
A third individual, 37-year-old Edward Franciso Ruelas, has also been identified as a suspect of interest in the case and deputies are asking for the public’s help with information that may lead to his whereabouts.
Pavlak also cautioned the public not to approach Ruelas if they happen to see him, and to instead call law enforcement.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case, is encouraged to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.