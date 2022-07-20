Firefighters from the Wellton Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire that was endangering nearby homes Monday afternoon.
The incident happened at approximately 3 p.m. in the 11800 block of Avenue 31E, however when Wellton firefighters arrived on scene they found a 5th-wheel trailer, which was south of the vehicle on fire, fully engulfed in flames.
Another nearby travel trailer was also starting to catch fire.
Wellton firefighters had the fire contained within 30 minutes and requested mutual aid from the Tacna and Lake Martinez Fire Departments to assist with mop up operations and extinguishing any remaining hotspots.
“With temperatures being in the 110-degree range it’s good to have the ability to call neighboring fire departments to assist,” said Charly McMurdie, spokesperson for the Lake Martinez Fire Department.
Tacna fire responded with a water tender, while Martinez Lake fire sent an engine to the scene.
Both trailers, and the vehicle, were destroyed by the fire.
While the fire is thought to have started under the hood of the vehicle, which was parked between the two trailers, the cause is still under investigation.
There were no reported injuries.
The American Red Cross was contacted to assist with providing aid to the occupants of the trailers that were destroyed and sent out two volunteers to the scene.
One person was provided assistance while the other was able to stay with family.
The Wellton Police Department, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol and Tri-Valley Ambulance also responded to the scene.
