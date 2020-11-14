Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Blythe Station arrested two U.S. citizens after they allegedly attempted to smuggle three illegal entrants through the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint Thursday night.
Agents referred a Mazda hatchback to the checkpoint’s secondary inspection area at approximately 5 p.m. after a canine alerted to the vehicle. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported.
In secondary, agents instructed the vehicle occupants to exit the Mazda, at which time they discovered two illegal entrants sitting in the back seat and one hiding in the rear cargo area.
Agents arrested the driver and front passenger on suspicion of alien smuggling and seized the vehicle.
The three Mexican Nationals were arrested for illegal entry and returned to Mexico.
