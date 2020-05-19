Two weekend house fires under investigation

Firefighters from the City of Yuma Fire Department responded to two house fires over the weekend, with the causes of both currently being under investigation.
According to YFD spokesperson Mike Erfert, the first fire happened on Saturday morning just before 3 a.m., with firefighters responding to the backyard of a home in the 4200 block of West 14th Street.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found smoke and flames coming from the rear patio area of a home. The residents had already safely evacuated and firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire.
There was, however, extensive damage to the rear area of the home and it can not be reoccupied until repairs are done.
The other fire happened at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sunday when a fire in a garage was reported at 6096 East 47th Place. Upon their arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from a three-car garage at that location.
“Flames were coming through the roof and two vehicles were on fire in the driveway in front of the garage,” according to Erfert.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, but the garage did sustain a partial roof collapse and the fire did extend into some of the living areas of the home.
Erfert said that one of the residents was alerted to the fire by their dogs barking at the door to the garage.
When the resident opened the garage door to check what was disturbing the dog, they saw smoke and flames inside. All of the occupants and their three dogs were also able to evacuate safely.
Due to the damage to the home, it was not able to be reoccupied. The fire originated in the garage, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
In both house fires, the American Red Cross was called to assist residents.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.