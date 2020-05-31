A list of items that have been hard to come by around the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic includes paper products, food, bottled water, thermometers, hand sanitizer and, of all things, bicycles.
Yes, bicycles.
Presently, across the United States, finding a bicycle for sale in a large department store or a local bike shop is next to impossible.
Two Yuma bicycle shop owners confirmed the shortage of the two-wheelers during visits to their respective shops on Friday.
“I’m in the process of as soon as I build them, they’re gone,” said John Garren of Johnny Yuma’s Bicycles, 1198 S. 4th Ave.
“We’ve been blowing through bikes like crazy,” said Donnie Bennett of Mr. B’s Bicycles, 1870 S. 4th Ave.
A May 18 article in the New York Times reported, “… the United States is facing a severe bicycle shortage as global supply chains, disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, scramble to meet the surge in demand.”
The demand is partly the result of virus-fearing Americans choosing to stay away from public and mass transportation, and seeing bicycles as a viable alternative. Also, with the advent of social distancing, families are finding that bicycles are a good form of exercise. Add it all up and bike shops have been inundated.
At the same time, bicycle manufacturers stopped or slowed production at the start of the pandemic and are just now starting up again.
“New bikes I was expecting to arrive in May and June, I won’t be seeing them until September,” said Garren.
“I was just on the phone with my biggest supplier,” said Bennett, “and he said, ‘I’m going to give you a heads up, you better order your snowbird stuff now, and you better get it done by Monday or Tuesday or you might be shorted a lot.’”
Bennett said he expects the shortage to last quite a while, “probably another year and a half.”
And it’s not just bicycles that are in demand. Parts are also hard to come by.
“It’s everything,” said Garren. “If you asked me for a comfort saddle right now, I’m going to tell you I can’t get ‘em.”
“I ordered 50 of one particular cruiser seat, and I might see them in September,” said Bennett.
Bennett also said when the bicycle shortage began in March, and he was told he wouldn’t see new inventory until August or September, he became concerned about his employees – there are three Mr. B’s bicycle shops in the Yuma area – and how he would be able to keep them on the payroll.
“I’m like, ‘How am I going to keep my guys employed? I gotta have something to sell. I could foresee that the stuff we had in stock at that time was going to sell,” said Bennett.
So he took the initiative, contacted a credit manager on the East Coast and asked if there were any closed bicycle shops that had unsold inventory still sitting in boxes.
And two weeks later he said a semi-truck was headed to Yuma with new bicycles.
“So I got bikes where other stores didn’t,” he said.
But it’s not been all stress for the two dealers.
Bennett said his sales have been up 300% during the pandemic.
And Garren said in his opinion, the surge hit the Yuma market at just the right time. With sizzling summer temperatures setting in, he does not anticipate riding a bicycle during June, July and August will be a popular thing to do.
“The headache, the big wall we’re running into is we’re going to have heat real soon,” said Garren. “And at 110 (degrees) is the average Joe going to think about riding a bike?
“If we had another month or two of beautiful weather I don’t know what we would do. Typically at this time of the year I’m slowing down, I’m buying a couple of bikes to fill holes, to get me through the summer, to get me into the new bikes. But we’ve already blown through everything.”
One of the positives, both men agreed, is the impact they’ve seen on families.
“It’s more a case of, OK, we were told what we were allowed to do. You could go outside. So you go outside, by yourself,” said Garren. “And what’s most logical? You could walk, you could run, you could walk your dog. And all of a sudden you say, ‘Huh, a bike would be cool.’
“It’s a great thing, how many families have probably spoken more in the last three weeks than they ever really had, and how many family dinners together there have been.
“And I walk around at night and it’s still happening, people are out walking their dog, people are out riding. I’ve seen more people outside in the last two months than I’ve ever seen.”
“There’s the mom and dad who have the kids at home, and the kids are sick and tired of playing Xbox and PlayStation every day, and the parents want them to get outside, get some exercise, so they’re either buying bikes or getting them fixed,” said Bennett.
“And a lot of people are coming in, saying ‘I haven’t had a bike since I was a kid, the last time I had one I was 6 years old, under a Christmas tree.’
“They’re coming in happy, asking ‘Well what do you have? I want to start biking. I see everyone in the neighborhood biking. My gosh, there’s bikes everywhere. What do you have?’
“I’m noticing that the bike path is packed in the nice evenings and early mornings and up until we got over 100 degrees it’s been really busy,” said Bennett. “The neighborhoods down where we live, there are just so many more bikes out.
“It’s a challenge, it’s fun, we’re blessed.”