Two young children died Tuesday evening after drowning in a backyard swimming pool, according to the Yuma Police Department.
Lt. Robert Conley said the incident happened at approximately 5: 30 p.m., with officers responding to the 1300 block of E. 26th Place for a reported drowning.
When officers arrived on scene they found two unresponsive juveniles and began providing life-saving measures.
Both of the children were transported by ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where they were later pronounced deceased.
No further information about the incident was immediately available.
This case is currently under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
