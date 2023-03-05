From nearly 1,050 applicants, the Flinn Foundation has selected 39 students across Arizona as finalists for its scholarship – including Efren Figueroa, a senior from San Luis High School, and Kaylee Woods, a senior from Cibola High School.

“Being chosen as a finalist for the Flinn Scholarship has been such an honor,” Woods said. “It is gratifying to know that my accomplishments are on par with my peers who live in bigger cities and it feels great to have my hard work recognized. Being a finalist is also nerve-racking, knowing the effect that winning the scholarship could have on my future.”

