Yuma police are investigating two commercial burglaries that occurred early Wednesday morning.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, at approximately 5 a.m. officers responded to an audible alarm at Ideal Jewelers, located at 2241 S. Avenue A, Ste. 30.
When officers arrived on scene, they found that an unknown suspect or suspects had entered two businesses at the address. causing damage and taking undisclosed items.
The other business that was broken into was Suspiros Bakery.
Franklin said there is no suspect information available at this time and the case is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Cisneros at (928) 373-4744 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
Any information that leads to an arrest is subject to a cash reward of up to $1,000.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert