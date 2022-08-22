Dani Raymond hopes to become a nurse practitioner. Isabel Patchen hopes to become a medical illustrator. But beyond their medical aspirations, these two university freshmen share something special in common: they’re going to the University of Arizona in Tucson with the help of Martha McSally’s “Dare to Fly Scholars” program.

The former Arizona senator and military pilot partnered with the Arizona Community Foundation to announce an inaugural class of Martha McSally Dare to Fly Scholars for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you