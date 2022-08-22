Dani Raymond hopes to become a nurse practitioner. Isabel Patchen hopes to become a medical illustrator. But beyond their medical aspirations, these two university freshmen share something special in common: they’re going to the University of Arizona in Tucson with the help of Martha McSally’s “Dare to Fly Scholars” program.
The former Arizona senator and military pilot partnered with the Arizona Community Foundation to announce an inaugural class of Martha McSally Dare to Fly Scholars for the 2022-2023 academic year.
According to a press release from McSally, over 300 students applied for the scholarship. After reviewing applications and interviewing top applications, a committee including McSally selected 11 scholars for financial scholarships. The scholars will also participate in mentoring, networking and other opportunities for support and growth as they pursue their education.
“I am so impressed with the caliber and potential of our first class of Dare to Fly Scholars, and I look forward to being a wingman on their higher education journey,” said McSally. “I know the path to success begins with a quality education and am honored to share my financial support and experience to help make their dreams a reality. These men and women have already demonstrated grit, courage, capacity and a growth mentality–they will soar in their very bright futures!”
She noted that two “impressive young women rose to the top” from Yuma specifically: Dani Raymond and Isabel Patchen.
With the program’s help, the two are eager to begin their first semester at UArizona.
“I feel pretty excited because it’s a lot to receive that money,” Raymond said. “But then I also have Martha McSally behind me encouraging me to succeed in school and to succeed in life. So I feel nervous, maybe, to be guided by her, but I’m pretty excited for this.”
Raymond had come across the scholarship while applying for a different one, but she was intrigued and seeking all the help she could receive for school so she took a chance. She hadn’t expected to hear back, much less interview with McSally herself!
“I wasn’t expecting that!” she said. “I thought it was just going to be a committee that does everything for her, but the first thing she said was, ‘Hi, Dani, I’m Martha McSally!’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is incredible!’”
Raymond explained that she received $4,000 from the program. Since she’s received other scholarships to aid with tuition, these funds will cover her housing. The amount is just what she needed since one of the interview questions inquired into how much the scholar would need. Raymond is also very grateful that the program will connect her with mentorship and internship opportunities.
Currently, she has an associate’s of art degree from Arizona Western College and will be first studying Family Studies and Human Development. She needs only one more year to finish the prerequisites to get into nursing and after that, she plans to pursue a master’s degree to become a nurse practitioner.
“I was just going to stay here in Yuma to get the basic classes done, but I was able to get my associate’s at Yuma Catholic because, since my sophomore year, I started taking college classes,” she said. “And I got to finish those with the help of my counselors and my teachers and then my parents, of course. [My parents] helped pay for my AWC classes since I don’t have a job, so I’m very grateful for them. I just really wanted to stop relying on them, so that’s why I applied for so many scholarships and thankfully got this one.”
Although she hadn’t imagined she’d be heading for Tucson so soon, she looks forward to reaching new heights.
“I’m excited to make new friends and just enjoy going to a big university instead of going to just Yuma Catholic because we have like 500 of us!” she said. “It’s nice to go to a big college. I guess I’m also nervous because I’m moving from home and everything that I know, but it looks really fun and hopefully I’ll get set up for the right path for life.”
In a previous interview with the Yuma Sun, Isabel Patchen shared that she also received an associate’s of art from AWC while in high school. She’ll be in Tucson at UArizona for her first semester majoring in Illustration and Design and minoring in Physiology. Eventually, she also hopes to earn a master’s in Medical Illustration since her goal is to have a career in providing anatomical illustrations and animations that may be used in educational material.
“I think that getting a master’s in Medical Illustration would really improve my credentials and experience overall because it’s studying medical illustration,” Patchen said. “You can kind of DIY it and study art and science at the same time, but you would really get a lot more studying medical illustration itself. I have not decided on a school yet to get my master’s in Medical Illustration, mainly because there are only a handful of schools in the U.S. that offer that degree. But thing is, they each emphasize something different so it depends on how much knowledge I gain from studying at the U of A. Some medical illustration schools, they have a higher emphasis on science; some of them have a higher emphasis on illustration, so it just depends. I want to take baby steps and plan it out.”
Although Patchen is taking it one step at a time, she’s been careful to do everything she can to benefit her next steps. She’s had a busy year preparing for the future, taking every opportunity to gain experience in illustration and animation available to her from the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY) and of course applying to become one of Martha McSally’s Dare to Fly Scholars.
Patchen expressed that she’s super honored to receive the scholarship. While all the help and recognition she’s received recently has made life feel surreal, she’s eager to fly high in Tucson with the help of McSally and everyone supporting her.