Cell Block and Royal Dancers

Kofa’s Royal Dancers (left) and Yuma High’s Cell Block Dancers (right) collaborated for a halftime performance they’ll never forget.

 Photo Courtesy of YUHSD

Yuma High School and Kofa High School’s annual football rivalry game on Sept. 9 may have pit Criminals and Kings against each other on Doan Field, but Yuma’s Cell Block Dancers and Kofa’s Royal Dancers shared the Friday night lights for a halftime performance neither team will forget.

“As a senior, being able to dance and collaborate with another high school from my community allowed me to create lifelong memories and it was great seeing the diversity between the two teams unite,” KHS performing dancer Desiraee Diaz said.

