Yuma High School and Kofa High School’s annual football rivalry game on Sept. 9 may have pit Criminals and Kings against each other on Doan Field, but Yuma’s Cell Block Dancers and Kofa’s Royal Dancers shared the Friday night lights for a halftime performance neither team will forget.
“As a senior, being able to dance and collaborate with another high school from my community allowed me to create lifelong memories and it was great seeing the diversity between the two teams unite,” KHS performing dancer Desiraee Diaz said.
To make that memory possible for Diaz and the other students, YHS Dance Director Alyssa Calvillo and KHS Dance Director Ashley Atherton worked together through Google meetings and evening practices to get the dancers ready for their collaborative performance.
“Dance is all about collaboration and working together to create something meaningful and I feel like both schools coming together shows the dancers how strong and powerful their presence is when combined,” Calvillo said. “It has always been a pleasure working with [Kofa High School] and we hope to continue to bring the fire.”
To ensure they were ready for the big moment, the dancers practiced at Doan Field two days before the game and an hour before the halftime performance. They also met in the YHS dance room to rehearse and give each other a motivational talk before it was time to perform.
“I feel like it’s a great way to show our competitiveness while still having fun and showing that both schools can collaborate and make something great together,” YHS Dance Club President Analy Duran Tafoya said.
The Yuma Union High School District reports that this was the second year in a row that YHS and KHS performing dancers joined forces “to bring an upbeat halftime performance to the football matchup.” Performing together, the dancers served as a reminder that there’s a “U” in YUHSD.
