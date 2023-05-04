The U.S. Army’s Yuma Proving Ground, which is composed of three environmentally specific test centers and is one of the largest military installations in the world, celebrated its 80th birthday on Wednesday.
Retired Army Col. Robert C. Filbey, who commanded YPG from 1996 to 2000, was the keynote speaker for the birthday celebration, with his remarks focusing on the base’s long history and its vital role of ensuring that all military equipment and materials issued to soldiers works as it should, whenever it is needed.
“The proving ground has evolved. It has moved forward, embracing changes in technology and methods, from slide rules and clipboards,” said Filbey, who was also the base’s second longest serving commander. “From wet film to instant image transmission, one thing still remains is the personnel, the workforce. That is the spirit, the professionalism of Yuma Proving Ground.”
Standing at a podium next to a semi-circle of military vehicles and weapons from the past to the present, Filbey told those in attendance that the presence of the U.S. Army in the area dates back to 1850 when Fort Yuma was constructed on a hill overlooking the Colorado River.
A second facility, the Yuma Quartermaster Depot, was opened 15 years later in 1865 to act as a supply base for Army posts throughout Arizona and parts of New Mexico.
After both were closed in the early 1880s, U.S. Army personnel would not return to the area on a permanent basis until World War II when the Yuma Test Branch was opened near its present site along the Colorado River in 1943 to test combat bridges, amphibious vehicles and boats.
“This was the most desirable spots in the country for testing portable combat bridges because there was an abundance of swift water here that the engineers could control,” Filbey said. “The European theater of operations had many rivers that would need to be crossed.”
In late 1944 rice and hemp plants were also grown along the Colorado River in order to establish realistic conditions for testing troops and vehicles in preparation for an expected invasion of Japan.
At the same time, Camp Laguna was established to train troops in mechanized warfare. It was one of the 12 major U.S. Army desert training camps in the California Arizona Maneuver Area.
“The purpose of that challenging training was to prepare our soldiers for a severe life of combat in the deserts of north Africa or in one of the other World War II military fronts.”
Although Camp Laguna was deactivated and demolished in 1944, traces of abandoned camp sites and tank trails can still be found behind the Visitor Control Center, just off of Highway 95.
After the war, the Yuma Test Branch remained open, with its focus changing to the testing of equipment in a desert environment.
In 1950 the test branch was officially closed, only to open one year later with a new name of Yuma Test Station and a greatly expanded mission.
“The new mission increased the workload and saw the station expand far beyond the river and desert environment roots that it had established,” Filbey said.
The base became a multipurpose test center where a majority of the nation’s artillery testing took place. Many types of armored vehicles also underwent testing there.
YPG acquired its current name in 1963 and was officially designated as a major range and test base eight years later in 1971. Also, during that same year, the aircraft armament testing mission permanently relocated to Yuma from Maryland’s Aberdeen Proving Ground.
Today YPG is capable of testing nearly everything in the Army’s combat arsenal from main battle tanks, artillery systems, unmanned aircraft, cargo and personnel parachutes to the technologies created to defeat roadside bombs.
Over 1,300 miles in size – roughly the same as the state of Rhode Island – YPG has one of the longest artillery ranges in the country at 40 miles, the most highly instrumented helicopter armament test range in the Department of Defense and over 200 miles of improved road courses and rugged trails used in testing track and wheeled vehicles.
It is also the busiest test location in the army for unmanned aircraft.
Additionally, of the four extreme natural environments that are recognized as being critical for the testing of military equipment, three can be accomplished at YPG.
YPG manages equipment and munitions testing at the Cold Region Test Center at Fort Greely, Alaska, the Tropic Region Test Center, which operates in Panama, Honduras, Suriname and Hawaii and at the Yuma Test Center.
“This realistic natural environment testing ensures that American military equipment issued to our fighting men and women functions as it is intended, all the time, without fail, wherever it is deployed around the world,” Filbey said.
Since its early days, Yuma Proving Ground has been a desert environmental test center. However, over the years it has seen a huge and varied workload, and now actively supports six out of eight of the Army’s Futures Command’s priorities for modernization.
“It is building the future force with a goal to seek and retain overmatch of near peer adversaries in a high intensity conflict while maintaining the competency in waging irregular warfare that has been achieved since 9-11 attacks,” Filbey said.
In closing, Filbey also spoke about some unique things that underwent development and testing at YPG, which helped cement its legacy as a premier testing facility.
Among them was the Global Positioning System GPS, an early version of the lunar rover that was later used on the moon, and the High-Altitude Research Project (HARP), which was intended to use artillery to fire small payloads such as satellites into the earth’s orbit as a low-cost alternative to launching them by rockets, and the Land Train.
While not commonly known, YPG also played a role in the 1979 Iranian Hostage Crisis in which 52 American diplomats and citizens were held hostage for 444 days by a group of militarized college students.
“You may also remember a rescue mission was tried, which unfortunately failed,” Filbey said. “There is a portion of that mission that never came into play. That part would have been the actual rescue and extraction of the hostages from the embassy.”
Although it is no longer there, a full-scale replica of the embassy was built in a remote area of YPG, and the soldiers who undertook the mission used it to plan and practice the rescue portion of the mission.