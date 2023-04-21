YPG theater

In his spare time, Kevin Irr, Munitions and Weapons Division test officer at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG), is president of the board of directors of the Yuma Community Theater. As seen in this photo, Irr has also lent a hand building and maintaining exhibits for the nascent Yuma Children’s Museum over the years, from its beginnings as a recurring temporary summer exhibit at the Yuma Art Center to its nearly-completed permanent home in downtown Yuma, Arizona.

 By MARK SCHAUER/U.S. ARMY YUMA PROVING GROUND

Having served as a Munitions and Weapons Division test officer at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) for nearly 30 years, Yuma native Kevin Irr has learned a lot about leadership.

In his spare time, he applies the same principles to his service on the board of directors for the venerable Yuma Community Theater group.

