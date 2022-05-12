One of the two smugglers arrested last year by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents for trying to illegally transport three migrants from the border has been sentenced to federal prison.
On Monday, Lisa Nicole Bradberry, who is a U.S. citizen with a previous felony conviction, was sentenced to 30 months behind bars, followed by 36 months of supervised release.
The incident, which happened on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2021, was observed by Yuma Sector camera operators who spotted two men, one of whom was carrying a 4-year-old boy on his shoulders, illegally crossing the border near County 14th Street.
Once in the U.S., the two men are then seen quickly getting into a silver sedan, which was being driven by Bradberry, that was waiting for them on a canal bridge.
Bradberry then immediately drove east on County 14th Street at a dangerous rate of speed, placing the migrants and the public in danger.
She then continued at a high rate of speed over several farm roads before eventually losing control of the vehicle and swerving into a field, where the vehicle got stuck.
A helicopter from the Yuma Branch of the Air and Marine Operations (AMO) that was on patrol in the area maintained a visual on her, a passenger who was also in the vehicle, and the migrants until agents on the ground arrived on scene.
Once on scene agents arrested three migrants, Bradberry, and the passenger, who is also a U.S. citizen. When agents searched the vehicle, they also found a firearm.
Bradberry was charged with alien smuggling, felon in possession of a firearm and child endangerment and her case was turned over to the U.S. The Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona for prosecution.
The passenger is still awaiting trial.
