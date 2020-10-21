Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Blythe Station arrested two U.S. citizens on Saturday afternoon who were attempting to smuggle two Mexican nationals through the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint by hiding them in the trunk of their car.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at approximately 4 p.m., agents referred a 2014 Nissan Altima to the secondary inspection area of the checkpoint after a canine alerted to an odor it is trained to detect.
During a search of that vehicle, agents found two undocumented Mexican nationals hiding in the trunk behind a speaker box.
Agents promptly removed the two illegal entrants, an adult male and juvenile male, from the trunk and summoned Emergency Medical Services to evaluate their health. They also told agents that they illegally crossed the border the day prior.
A continued search of the vehicle’s interior revealed 3.34 grams of cocaine, one tablet of lorazepam, 14 doses of Xanax, several suspected stolen debit cards, and multiple birth certificates.
The 25-year-old male driver had a criminal history consisting of a drug related felony conviction and possession of a weapon by a prohibited felon. The 24-year-old male passenger was aware of the smuggling attempt.
Agents arrested the two U.S. citizens and seized the vehicle and contraband, while the two illegal entrants were removed to their country of origin.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents operate immigration checkpoints to prevent these types of smuggling events. Smuggling organizations will put illegal entrants in harm’s way without consideration for their safety in an effort to transport them further into the interior of the country.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.