The 28 members of the U.S. Coast Guard who have been assisting the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector for the past month will be shipping out on Friday.
Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky said the “Coasties,” who came from all over the East Coast, were only committed for a 30-day deployment.
“They were only going to be here long enough to get us through the initial stages of getting the soft-sided facility open,” Dulesky said.
In April the Yuma Sector opened a new 90,000 square foot temporary migrant processing facility, which sits on five acres of the parking lot behind Yuma Sector Headquarters building,
The tent-like structure, which was built in just 20-days, provides more capacity for the short-term holding for the family units and unaccompanied children arriving at the U.S./Mexico border,
It can accommodate between 125 to 500 individuals based on COVID-19 spacing considerations.
While at the Yuma Sector, the Coast Guard members served in a variety of capacities, including doing intake and providing logistical and medical support.
Dulesky explained they were sent here in response to a request made by the Department of Homeland Security to help with the humanitarian challenges posed as a result of the surge in migrant entries along the Southwest border.
Having Coast Guard members assigned to duties at the headquarters building freed up additional agents, which allowed the
Yuma Sector to put them back out in the field patrolling the border, where Dulesky said they were needed.
“Their assistance has been invaluable and much appreciated, as they have allowed us to put more agents on the border to strengthen our enforcement posture.,” Dulesky said.
He added that the Yuma Sector is still apprehending about 500 migrants per day, most of which are in family units.
