Members of the Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force, which is led by the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested a Yuma man on Wednesday who was wanted on a warrant in connection to an attempted homicide.
The man, 27-year-old Danny Ray Lugo, had been sought on charges of attempted first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons, and assisting a criminal street gang.
“The crime that Danny Ray Lugo is accused of is an example of the entrenchment of gang-related violence in our communities and throughout the nation,” said United States Marshal David Gonzales. “The U.S. Marshals Service places a priority on fugitives who are members or associated with a gang due to their propensity to utilize guns on not just rival gang members, but on law enforcement and anyone else who they feel are a threat to their way of life.”
On Aug. 22, 2021, Lugo and other members of a Yuma street gang allegedly had a dispute with members of a rival gang at the Friendly Tavern, which escalated to a fistfight outside of the bar.
During the altercation Lugo allegedly got into the passenger seat of a vehicle, brandished a firearm and as the vehicle sped away, fired more than ten rounds at the rival gang members
No one was fatally injured as a result of the shooting.
After an extensive investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force members were able to locate Lugo at a family member’s home on Yuma’s east side.
Task Force members conducted surveillance and when he exited the home, were able to arrest him without incident.
