The Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force, which is led by the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested a Yuma man on Wednesday who was wanted on charges related to weapons violations.
“The arrest of Hector Alvarez is another example of federal and local law enforcement agencies working together, and leveraging resources, to get a dangerous person into custody,” said U.S. Marshal David Gonzales. “Our partnership with Customs and Border Protection and other law enforcement agencies assures our ability to safely arrest these dangerous fugitives.”
In November 2019, Yuma police arrested Alvarez who was found in possession of narcotics and a loaded handgun. He was later convicted of attempted misconduct involving weapons and was sentenced to time in jail and probation.
Then on Sept. 20, a warrant was issued for Alvarez’s arrest for failing to comply with the conditions of his probation.
Yuma police tried to arrest him on the warrant but he escaped, driving out of the area at a high rate of speed, ignoring posted traffic signals and recklessly endangering other motorists.
After an extensive investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force, with the assistance of the Arizona Department of Public Safety Gang Task Force, Yuma police K9 unit, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, located Alvarez at the Brookhurst Apartments in Yuma.
A CBP helicopter located Alvarez and covertly followed him to the apartment complex.
Task Force members approached the apartment and Alvarez was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail without incident.
“U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s CBP Air and Marine Operations (AMO) mission doesn’t end at the border,” said Yuma Air Branch Director of Air Operations James C. Schuetzler. “Collaboration and cooperation with our law enforcement partners is critical to keeping our borders, our nation, and our communities safe.”
The Arizona Wanted Violent Offender Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional fugitive apprehension unit responsible for more than 1,748 arrests in the last year.
The task force is composed of 22 agencies bringing together the resources of federal, state, and local law enforcement to locate and arrest the community’s most violent offenders and sexual predators.
