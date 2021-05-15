Members of the Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force, which is led by the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested a Yuma man on Wednesday who was wanted in connection to the sexual assault and kidnapping of a minor.
“These types of horrific crimes against children demand a strong response,” said United States Marshal David Gonzales. “This arrest is an example of law enforcement working collaboratively to remove dangerous individuals from the community.”
In July 2018, Ricardo Ruan, 24, allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old girl at his home in Yuma. He is accused of physically and sexually assaulting her and preventing her from leaving the residence.
The under-age victim ultimately lost consciousness during the attack and was abandoned, alone in the residence.
Ruan was indicted in Yuma County Superior Court on April 22, 2021 on multiple counts of sexual assault of a minor and sexual conduct with a minor and kidnapping.
Detectives from the Yuma Police Department learned that Ruan had left the Yuma area the following day and requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service led Arizona WANTED Violent Task Force in locating and arresting him.
After an extensive investigation, task force members located Ruan’s vehicle at a motel in Mesa.
He was arrested by the task force after he was seen leaving a room at the motel and getting into his vehicle.
Ruan was booked into the local jail and is awaiting extradition back to Yuma County to face the charges against him.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert