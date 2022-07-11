There’s so much to be learned about agriculture. It’s not just about plants, animals, insects, technology and industry. It’s also about region since agriculture looks different as it’s shaped around environment.
That’s why the AgDiscovery Program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) is as diverse as it is, partnering with 21 colleges and universities nationwide to offer high school students a chance to learn in-depth about agriculture throughout the nation, from Hawaii to Florida and even to Yuma, Arizona.
In the middle of June, 18 high school students from across the country came to Yuma to participate in the program hosted by the University of Arizona in partnership with USDA APHIS. The cost of attendance for the students was free as the program is fully funded by the USDA. Families need only cover the cost of traveling to Yuma.
The intensive program lasted two weeks and started in Yuma, where students were able to visit farms and related-facilities such as Condor Seed, Keithly-Williams Transplants, the UArizona Agricultural Center, the Humane Society of Yuma, Arizona Western College and more.
Then, students traveled to Tucson, where they could get a taste of the university experience by staying in dorms and learning how to manage money with preloaded debit cards they were awarded to use throughout the trip. In Tucson, students got to visit Reid Park Zoo, Colossal Cave Mountain Park, Saguaro National Park, UArizona Farms and Meat Lab and plenty more in the region.
Dr. Tanya Hodges, regional academic programs manager for the University of Arizona’s Yuma Distance Campus, explained that the purpose of the program is to generate more interest in agriculture and provide a broad overview of the career choices students have in agriculture, which are more diverse than most folks realize.
“It’s not just to be the farmer because farmers are only 1% of the entire population in our country that actually farm, but it’s all the systems that support the farmer,” Hodges said. “It’s the logistics, tracking, it’s the health, it’s the food safety, it’s the chemical applicators, it’s the seed guy, it’s the marketing people, it’s the business accountants that work in their office, it’s the lawyers, it’s the animals–not only the people that take care of the animals, but then the people that actually are harvesting the animals for food production.
“It’s the whole environment. It’s the water and clean water and an ecosystem that we’re growing and so that as populations grow, we have the resources available to to have clean water, good, healthy food and have a healthy population.”
Assisting Hodges with leading the program were various experts from APHIS. Many of the federal government’s plant scientists, veterinarians, biotechnologists and wildlife biologists work at APHIS, so they led activities and lectures to show students how much agriculture really entails.
Dr. Sarah Ortiz, a veterinary medical officer for USDA-APHIS, mentioned that usually about half of the students participating in the program have some interest in veterinary medicine, so she helps with teaching that component of the program. In her view, the program is unique in that it affords students an opportunity they wouldn’t get otherwise, especially since it’s free.
“I think it’s just also a unique opportunity because they get exposed to so many different aspects of agriculture from seedling production, drones in agriculture and then also entomology and pest control and all the animal stuff: you know, how to prevent disease and what kind of devastation diseases can cause in our herds and our main poultry flocks,” she said.
While Dr. Ortiz was leading piglet dissections to teach mammalian anatomy and talking veterinary science at the Humane Society of Yuma, Jason Botz, an insect identifier for USDA-APHIS-PPQ in Nogales, taught students about insects. Botz led the kids in an activity catching bugs at night in the Yuma Wetlands Park, teaching students how to pin the bugs for their very own collections the next day.
“One thing we want to make sure they know is how important insects are in agriculture, both for the benefits that we get from insects as far as pollination and control of pests–because a lot of insects are beneficial and eat pest insects,” Botz said. “And also the other good services they provide, but also the negative things that some kinds of insects do for crops, you know? How we’ve tried to take an intelligent approach to managing insect problems in agriculture.”
The opportunity to learn and work with animals, insects and plants is one that the 18 program participants went out of their way to attain. While they could have chosen to apply for the program in other parts of the country, Yuma’s a key location of interest for plenty of students.
One student from Missouri, Xeven Hill, stated that they chose Yuma because they visited once in the past and loved it. As a student at a medicine and bioscience-based school, they had plenty of interest in the program. Their favorite part of the Yuma leg of the program? Catching bugs!
“Last night, we went out and we just caught bugs,” they said. “We stayed up a little bit later than we were supposed to, but I think that was my favorite, because today we’re gonna kill them and pin them. I’m really excited about that because I caught a bunch of striped June beetles that look really pretty, and I’m going to try and give them as gifts.”
Dustin C. Sandberg, a plant pathologist/botanist (identifier) with USDA-APHIS-PPQ, has been involved since 2014 and has helped coordinate the program since 2017. With special interest in outreach, he concluded that the program would have been great to have when he was younger and considering his own opportunities.
“I wish this was offered to me in high school,” he said. “Learning about all the different sciences we cover: agricultural sciences, ag business, ag engineering, drones and agriculture, different ag technologies, plant pathology, botany, entomology, nematology, malacology, crop sciences, food sciences, food safety, GSI, geosciences, microbiology, aquaculture–just a whole bunch of different types of things. I mean, there’s more and it’s escaping my mind! Like ethnobotany, which is how humans use plants like Native Americans.”
Sandberg mentioned that this year was the biggest camp yet and each year it’s open to high school students aged 15 to 17. To learn more about participating in the future, visit https://bit.ly/3IqNq7P.
