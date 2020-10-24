The University of Arizona’s Yuma branch campus (UA-Yuma) has secured $790,000 in the form of a conservation collaboration grant to bolster the local Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) workforce and economic development.
Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), the two-year grant also benefits UA-Yuma’s “project partners” Arizona Western College, Imperial Valley College and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS).
“To remain competitive on local, state and national levels and achieve future economic and societal goals, Yuma County, Arizona, and Imperial County, California, need an educated workforce,” read a press release from UA-Yuma.
According to the university, while the Yuma-Imperial desert region’s industries are primarily technical and/or STEM-based and require a highly skilled and educated workforce in order to operate, there continue to be “vast disparities” between the number of students enrolled in STEM degree programs and the number of students who desire to remain part of the regional workforce completing STEM bachelor’s degrees.
The collaborative allowances of the grant, according to UA-Yuma, will actively engage local industry partners with students in higher education, ensuring greater access and chance of success in a variety of early career disciplines including agriculture, food, natural resources, science, engineering, technology, data science and health.
In conjunction with the grant, the Yuma-Imperial region will also host the ISEEME Project (acronymous for “Improving Self-efficacy through Educational enrichment activities, Experiential learning and Mentorship to Empower future leaders in STEM careers”), which addresses barriers to opportunities and student achievement in efforts to increase attainment of high-demand STEM degrees and locally grow future leaders in STEM industries.
The project includes four industry symposiums spanning engineering, data science and computer technology, agriculture and regional economic development.
“All four symposiums will involve government, industry, nonprofit agencies and education, allowing a deeper understanding of each other’s industry through shared responsibility and accountability for future workforce needs in the regions of Yuma County, Arizona, and Imperial County, California,” said UA-Yuma. “More importantly, all symposiums will enable regional stakeholders to understand how the profound forces of working together can reshape students’ career choices by expanding and identifying local opportunities and the implications for the community’s future workforce development needs.”
Additional information on the events is forthcoming, the university said. Individuals interested in participating are encouraged to contact Seth Miner, a member of the UA-Yuma grant team, at sethnm@arizona.edu.