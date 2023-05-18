Friday marks the 13th year the University of Arizona – Yuma holds a commencement in partnership with Arizona Western College, Northern Arizona University and Arizona State University. And the distance campus has much to celebrate since there will be 53 students graduating this year.
In anticipation of the occasion, UA Yuma is highlighting a handful of “Outstanding Seniors” for the Class of 2023. Per their release, these students are all “educated leaders for their community and have truly exemplified what it means to Bear Down.”
These Outstanding Seniors include:
David Coulter, Outstanding Graduate in Systems Engineering
David Coulter is majoring in Systems Engineering with a minor in Software Engineering. After graduation, he hopes to start a successful career as a software engineer, building solutions that make a significant impact. Coulter will be taking a break after graduation but plans for a master’s in Software Engineering are in the works. His hobbies include spending time with his wife and kids, riding his one-wheel and working out. Coulter will also bear the honor of student speaker for the UA Yuma Commencement.
Maria Chavez, Outstanding Graduate in Agriculture
Maria is majoring in Agriculture Systems Management and minoring in plant sciences. She plans to support her community by working in the agricultural industry in research and development. She reports having had great experiences at UA Yuma and with the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS).
“CALS allowed me to travel across the country to conferences and learn more about how to be a better leader for others and myself,” she said. “I have grown a lot during my educational journey; I’ll forever be grateful for my experiences during my time being part of CALS.”
Chavez is also part of the first graduating cohort from the MANOS scholarship program,
Jisselle Romero, Outstanding Graduate in Nutritional Sciences
Jisselle is majoring in Nutritional Sciences. She plans to become a registered dietitian-nutritionist to focus on women’s health and own a business one day.
“My community nutrition courses have shown me firsthand the ways my town needs nutrition assistance,” she said. “Being at the UA Yuma campus has given me the education and tools I needed to be successful!”
Susana Cubillas, Outstanding Graduate in Family Studies and Human Development
Susana is majoring in Family Studies and Human Development with a minor in Spanish. Her hobbies include yoga, gardening, listening to music and meditation. She reports that her career goal is to keep working in Yuma to continue helping families in her community.
Luis Barreracastrejon, Outstanding Graduate in Applied Science and Network Operations
Luis is majoring in Applied Science and Network Operations. His career goal is to continue onto a master’s program, pursue more certifications in his field and to be in charge of his own Information Technology (IT) Department. Outside of school, he also loves working on his car, visiting new places and spending time with family.
UA Yuma’s press release expressed joy for the graduates’ work, stating that, “Graduation is an exciting time to recognize our graduates’ accomplishments and to celebrate this exciting milestone of completing a bachelor’s degree. Our community and UAZ Alumni are pleased to welcome you into the family of Wildcat graduates!”
While folks can attend the commencement ceremony in person, those unable to go can stream the event from home with family and friends. Streaming will be available on AWC’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ArizonaWesternCollege, or AWC TV on cable channel 74 in Yuma.
