Friday marks the 13th year the University of Arizona – Yuma holds a commencement in partnership with Arizona Western College, Northern Arizona University and Arizona State University. And the distance campus has much to celebrate since there will be 53 students graduating this year.

In anticipation of the occasion, UA Yuma is highlighting a handful of “Outstanding Seniors” for the Class of 2023. Per their release, these students are all “educated leaders for their community and have truly exemplified what it means to Bear Down.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you