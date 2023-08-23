Another school year has begun for University of Arizona Wildcats in the Yuma region. And with the new year, UA is celebrating the start of what will be its ninth year producing graduates with Bachelor of Science in Engineering degrees – entirely in Yuma.

According to UA Yuma, the campus partners with Arizona Western College and Imperial Valley College so that students can complete their general education courses and prerequisite math and science education through community college before transferring to UA Yuma for upper division classes.

