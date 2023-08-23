Another school year has begun for University of Arizona Wildcats in the Yuma region. And with the new year, UA is celebrating the start of what will be its ninth year producing graduates with Bachelor of Science in Engineering degrees – entirely in Yuma.
According to UA Yuma, the campus partners with Arizona Western College and Imperial Valley College so that students can complete their general education courses and prerequisite math and science education through community college before transferring to UA Yuma for upper division classes.
UA’s Bachelor’s degrees are in five different fields of engineering: Industrial Engineering, Systems Engineering, Engineering Management, Software Engineering and Biosystems (Agricultural) Engineering.
The last two options, Software Engineering and Biosystems Engineering, are two of the newest degree options students can fully complete in Yuma. Both were introduced in 2022 – 2023 and are on track to produce their first Yuma graduates by the end of spring 2024. Additionally, enrollment in these majors has since doubled.
The university has shared that over 60 graduates have earned a Bachelor’s in Engineering since 2017 – all of whom have either gone directly to start working in their field, received admission to graduate school or started their own businesses.
According to a release from UA Yuma, most of their engineering students in Yuma graduate having accepted an offer of employment contingent on their degree completion and choose to stay in Yuma to begin their professional engineering practice.
The average starting salary for the most recent graduates from May 2023 was slightly over $95,000. To help them reach this point, the majority of these students have sought financial aid opportunities in order to graduate debt-free, paying nothing out of pocket for tuition and fees.
