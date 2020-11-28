In late October, 17 varieties of baby leaf hemp were planted on one-eighth of an acre of land at the University of Arizona (UA)-Yuma Agricultural Center, located at 6425 W. 8th St, as part of a research trial. Three weeks later, the sprouts were harvested, sampled in-house and served in two drive-thru tasting events organized for public scrutiny and feedback on characteristics like flavor and texture.
According to Robert Masson, assistant agricultural agent for the UA-Yuma Cooperative Extension in Yuma County and spearheader of the experiment, the feedback garnered will help narrow the focus and direction of the research going forward.
“We collected information from 81 surveys of people comparing the taste against romaine and spinach and kale,” said Masson. “One question we asked was for general likability. Baby leaf spinach and romaine hearts were more liked than the hemp, but hemp was more liked than kale.”
Of the varieties planted, only a handful ended up making the cut, boasting flavor profiles like mint and florals and a slightly fuzzy texture almost akin to that of a peach skin.
“I was amazed by the amount of diversity in the tastes that came out,” Masson said. “Some are bitter, some are not bitter. Without any breeding, without any intentional selection for these delicious flavors, they’re just there. We had no idea; we didn’t really know what to expect until we harvested the greens.”
Masson’s palate suggests that the greens would be a good addition to a mix; by itself, baby leaf hemp probably won’t constitute the ideal salad base.
“I think it would be good to add to a mixture of different kinds of lettuces, like a spring mix or kale,” he said. “Kale is very bitter; by itself, not very many people like kale raw. But if you combine it with other lettuces, then it gives you that part that was missing from the others and complements everything really well. I think that’s where baby leaf hemp is going to shine – in the mixes.”
A hemp pesto dish prepared for the tasting events by locally-renowned chef Alex Trujillo also suggested that baby leaf hemp may pose more culinary versatility than a simple salad ingredient.
“People really enjoyed it,” Masson said. “Everybody loved the pesto, even the people who didn’t really care for the taste of the raw green – they really liked it in the pesto.”
Currently, Masson is conducting a shelf life study with baby leaf samples from each variety. If the greens can withstand 18 days of refrigeration in clear, plastic “clamshell” containers, they may just be a marketable product.
As the plants are beginning to flower, he’s also conducting research to find out whether flowering has any bearing on piquancy.
“Now everything is flowering, but that was to be expected – when we plant in the wintertime, the day lengths trigger the flowering,” he said. “We’re continuing to sample that and taste it in-house and see if the flavors change with flowers.”
The next steps in the experiment, according to Masson, are to work and communicate with the Arizona Department of Agriculture “so that they can regulate baby leaf hemp better” and, in turn, work with the federal government formulate laws around a production system.
“Right now, it’s technically not legal to produce (baby leaf hemp) for commercial production,” Masson said. “They’re worried on a federal level that people will buy a bag of salad, open it up and dip the shoot in rooting hormone and grow it as a plant. If that’s the case, then let’s say we accidentally planted cannabis instead of hemp – then we would get into a situation where we’re selling cannabis plants. On a federal level, they’re working through the logistics of it, but it will probably require certified seed, where we have infrastructure that will check to make sure that the seed is vigorous, that it’s uniform and, in this case, THC-free. In commercial production, there’s a speed bump, and that speed bump is that we need legal approval.”
According to Masson, it’s a matter of when, not if, baby leaf hemp will receive the go-ahead to be produced and commercialized federally. Until then, he’s laying the necessary groundwork for what he deems “the inevitable.”
“We don’t want to just ship the leafy greens to Arizona, we want to ship to every state in the union,” he said. “And really, every state is doing what they can to get federal compliance when it comes to hemp. All states want federal compliance. We’re in a holding pattern waiting for the federal government to release what the federal regulations are. It may be six months, it may be a year, it’s difficult to say. But what we can do right now is focus on research and focus on finding the right varieties that work so that when the inevitable law comes out – because it will inevitably be granted – we can hit the ground running.”
In the interim, Masson is also working with local seed companies to secure the large quantity needed to plant three million seeds per acre.
“We need seed to plant for baby leaf hemp, and we need a lot of seed: three million seeds per acre,” Masson said. “Right now, my short term goal is to help seed producers produce enough seed so that when we’re ready, we’ll have a lot of inventory that we can move forward with for production.”
According to Masson, conversations with local growers indicate that interest exists there as well.
“Hopefully this information from the surveys will be helpful to them, so that they can gauge public demand and decide if they want to take the risk or not,” he said.