In celebrating the accomplishments of this year’s graduates, the University of Arizona-Yuma distance campus recently named six students — Morgan Robbins, Raymond Howard, Justin Brierley, Gustavo Trujillo, Dezarae Angulo and Christian Pascasio — as the campus’ Outstanding Seniors for the Class of 2020.
“(UA-Yuma’s) goal is to increase the number of local students qualified to pursue careers in the local STEM-related industry areas of agriculture, engineering, computer technology, and health and safety,” the campus stated in a press release. “In that spirit, UA-Yuma would like to congratulate all of their hard-working graduates. Despite the unpredictable circumstances that COVID-19 brought to the Yuma community...these students adjusted positively to changing situations, a new online learning environment and the social, economic and all-encompassing stress brought on by COVID-19. They all truly exemplified what it means to bear down.”
MORGAN ROBBINS: Outstanding Senior, UA-Yuma and CALS
For the first time in UA-Yuma history, Robbins was named the Outstanding Graduate for both the UA-Yuma distance campus and the university’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS).
Upon graduating, Robbins plans to complete a 1,200+ hour dietetic internship, which will certify her to take the registered dietician credentialing exam. From there, she hopes to obtain a master’s degree in clinic nutrition and eventually work as a bariatric dietitian.
“Once I have gained years of professional experience, I am interested in potentially getting involved with academia and (working) with the University of Arizona-Yuma branch campus,” Robbins said in a CALS news release. “I would love to take on the role as an assistant professor of practice so that University of Arizona-Yuma nutrition and dietetics students can have access to courses on the Yuma campus.”
Robbins is also the speaker for this year’s UA-Yuma commencement.
RAYMOND HOWARD: Outstanding Senior, Computer Science
A computer science major with a minor in mathematics, Howard also works as a math tutor at Arizona Western College.
Upon graduating, Howard’s plan is to find a job locally that is both relevant to his field and allows him to use his skills to benefit the Yuma community.
“Raymond loves his community and is a big part in its growth and success,” his campus said of him in a press release. “With all his hard work (at) the University of Arizona-Yuma, Raymond knows he will be able to accomplish his goals.”
JUSTIN BRIERLEY: Outstanding Senior, Agriculture Technology and Management
An agriculture technology major, Brierley plans to join the United States Coast Guard for four years in hopes that his experience “will bring him a better understanding of the world and the different cultures and ideologies that he has not yet experienced.”
While studying at UA-Yuma, Brierley achieved his goal of maintaining at least a 3.5 grade point average while working full-time in the agriculture industry. Following his travels with the Coast Guard, he hopes to return to the industry, utilizing his degree and experience.
GUSTAVO TRUJILLO: Outstanding Senior, Sustainable Plant Systems
In addition to the full-time pursuit of his degree, Trujillo maintained a full-time position as a pharmacy technician at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Upon graduating, Trujillo hopes to pursue a doctorate degree in family medicine and secure a fellowship specialized in neurology.
“I have always had a love for medicine, but agriculture holds a special place in my heart,” Trujillo said in a CALS news release. “I am fascinated by the anatomy of plants along with the endosymbiosis of its microbiome. Given the socioeconomic status of my community, making specialized healthcare available to everyone is doing the most I can offer for the people who have supported me through my studies thus far.”
DEZARAE ANGULO: Outstanding Senior, Family Studies and Human Development
Angulo is currently interning with local trauma recovering center The Healing Journey, where she hopes to secure a job upon completion. After taking some time off from school to pursue her career goals, Angulo eventually plans to pursue a master’s degree in social work to bring her closer to achieving her goal of becoming a licensed social worker and establishing her own practice.
Through her own practice, Angulo’s aim is to help “children, adolescents and families who suffer from issues of attachment, relationship conflict, mental disorders, domestic violence, grief, loss, sexual assault and trauma,” according to her university. “(Angulo) chose this field of study because she feels the mental health system needs more help and there are many people suffering from the lack of resources and social services.”
CHRISTIAN PASCASIO: Outstanding Senior, Systems Engineering
Pascasio is among the top five graduates of the university’s systems and industrial engineering department on both the main campus in Tucson and the distance campus in Yuma. After graduation, he plans to serve in the United States Navy.
“(Pascasio) has distinguished himself as a team player, always placing the needs of his team ahead of his own on the many group projects that are required in earning an engineering degree,” said UA-Yuma.