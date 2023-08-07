While summer may be a time of rest and relaxation for plenty of students, eight University of Arizona Yuma Wildcats spent the season working hard in internships with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The Natural Resource Career Development Program (NRCDP), from USDA Natural Resource Conservation Services (NRCS), placed students in locations around the nation: In Tucson and Avondale in their home state of Arizona to California, Kansas, Nebraska, Texas and Washington.
Thanks to student support awards of the USDA-NRCS Collaboration Grant and the USDA-NRCS/NRCDP Award securing $80,000 for the student summer internships, the students were paid to explore what a career in agriculture might look like in NRCS.
Christian Duarte (UA Yuma Senior, Agricultural Systems Management major, and Imperial Valley College transfer student) placed in Avondale, AZ, said, “In my first four weeks as an NRCS intern, I learned so much about the details and procedures that go into being a Soil Conservationist,” shared Christian Duarte, a UA Yuma senior and Imperial Valley College (IVC) transfer student. Studying Agricultural Systems Management, Duarte was placed in Avondale, Ariz.
“In these past weeks, I have learned how to conduct certain conservation practices, fill out applications and navigate around federal websites to conduct the right practice standards and support documents,” he said. “It’s been an excellent and fun experience working with NRCS and seeing how they help farmers and ranchers find and pay for methods to conserve resources and still make profits.”
Per UA Yuma, the purpose of the initiative is to address the challenge of Hispanic underrepresentation in the NRCS workforce. By encouraging more Hispanic college students to apply for its Pathways Internships and Recent Graduate program, NRCS hopes to achieve change. Through its program, Yuma and Imperial County students are learning about jobs and career pathways, building valuable connections and receiving hands-on learning experience as well as opportunities to travel outside their region and observe professional work environments and other agricultural practices.
“I have had the chance to be in the teacher’s shoes and taken on the role of presenting a PowerPoint to younger students for my first week,” noted UA Yuma junior and IVC transfer student Julio Cortez. A Sustainable Plant Systems major, he was placed in Yuma.
“The lecture was for a STEADY camp about entomology, and I had to lead a grasshopper dissection to the class,” he continued. “This happened two times a day for a week so I learned the material well. I also assisted with the Ag Discovery UA/USDA-sponsored camp, with the first week in Yuma and the last week in Tucson. Here, we exposed high school students to many different areas of agriculture, such as entomology, veterinary science, APHIS, plant sciences and mycology.
“I learned with the students and found interests such as genetics and the career pathways opportunities with NRCS. The NRCDP internship has been a great experience. I have expanded my knowledge and worked with hands-on training. I value the information I have learned and friendships made.”
For a fellow Sustainable Plant Systems major and UA Yuma junior transferred from Arizona Western College, the internship was an opportunity to learn, grow and even appreciate a wholly different region.
“I have enjoyed my time in Washington: The awesome weather, people and wheat as far as the eye can see,” Byron Gagnon explained. “Most of my work has been office work but I have grown to appreciate many aspects of the NRCS. Overall, I have greatly enjoyed my time in Davenport. I am excited to continue working through the month (July), which should give me more opportunities to do more field work.”
For Garrett Currie, a UA Yuma junior transferred from Central Arizona College and Agricultural Systems Management major, having been placed in Kansas was a privilege.
“One way I feel my experience at NRCS differed from other interns I have spoken to was the freedom given to us,” Currie said. “My NRCS Lead, Steven, is very big on learning by going out and doing it yourself. It allowed us to learn quickly and adapt to situations. I appreciate people who trust you enough to get the work done and trust you enough to call and ask questions if you are out in the field and see something important. Working for NRCS this summer has been a true privilege. I enjoy the people I work with and the state of Kansas.”
All of the NRCS-USDA interns returned home by the end of July to prepare for another semester at UA Yuma but they came back with more knowledge of the opportunities available to them with the USDA.
