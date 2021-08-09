Over the next year, the University of Arizona-Yuma branch campus (UA-Yuma) will host multiple opportunities for stakeholders in the regional workforce to meet together at the intersection of educational gaps, workforce demands and economic development to develop strategies for cultivating and sustaining local talent.
Split into a four-part series, the Desert Southwest Region “Growing Our Own” Symposium launches Aug. 12 via Zoom, with the first session targeting engineering and technology.
The second part of the series will take place in conjunction with the Southwest Ag Summit in February; the third part, slated for May, will focus on sustaining an ecosystem of innovation; the concluding session in August 2022 will aim toward bringing participants back to the table to discuss the next stage of investment.
Hosted in partnership with Arizona Western and Imperial Valley colleges, the University of Arizona’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS), Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation and Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, the symposium is the result of information gathered from the virtual 2020 Greater Yuma Area Prosperity Summit “taken to the next level” to more thoroughly investigate ways to curate a community-based platform that fills workforce gaps, particularly in “high-tech, high-science areas that require a little bit more than community-college level education,” according to UA-Yuma regional academic programs manager Tanya Hodges.
Both the summit and upcoming “Growing Our Own” symposium series were made possible by a $790,000 USDA grant awarded to UA-Yuma last fall to bolster a skilled and talented workforce in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) as well as food and agriculture, natural resources, data science and other disciplines that are or will be needed.
“If our students in Yuma and Imperial counties can see themselves as future STEM leaders in our community, the students can fill the gaps that the workforce is identifying – today and even into the future,” Hodges said.
Hodges noted that while the idea of such an initiative may be new to Yuma, it isn’t altogether original; Gilbert and Chandler executed something similar following a population growth about 15 years ago.
“They were able to then determine, ‘What is it we want to be known for? How are we going to develop our workforce? What is it going to look like?’” Hodges said. “So it’s not a new idea. It’s new to our region – we haven’t done it here yet, but other communities have done it, and that’s how they’ve focused their workforce needs.”
Slated for 1-5 p.m., the Aug. 12 symposium is open to “anybody who’s interested in the topic and is passionate, especially if they’ve experienced first-hand workforce gaps or if they see current and future trends of what our workforce needs to look like in the future,” Hodges said.
In addition to keynote speaker Gloria Montano Greene, the symposium will also house industry expert-led “speed sessions” on defense and testing, precision agriculture technology and health, safety and community development, as well as breakout sessions in which stakeholders will discuss workforce demands and economic development opportunities specific to engineering and technology.
To participate in the event, individuals can register online at https://arizona.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcoduCqpz4sH9Sw12n9mQOKcKYDPaw2-H0k.