Yuma alumni from the University of Arizona, it’s time to bear down! Yuma’s UArizona Alumni Chapter, YumaCats, is inviting all members of the public to a special scholarship awards celebration and dinner on May 3 at 6 p.m. in the Yuma Civic Center, located at 1440 W. Desert Hills Dr.
The night will honor scholarship recipients receiving locally-raised awards and will also serve as an opportunity for local University of Arizona alumni to connect.
Per a press release from YumaCats, these scholarship recipients are high-achieving students from Yuma County who applied and interviewed for the merit-based awards after they were admitted to UArizona for the coming 2022–2023 academic year.
The finalists under consideration have been selected based on various factors: academic course rigor, scholastic achievement, professional letters of reference and in-person interviews.
“Since 1991, the YumaCats have awarded $1,298,700 to 793 Yuma County students and we’re thrilled to be able to add to those figures in the next few weeks,” said Raquel Isaacson, YumaCats scholarship chair. “We’ll be interviewing 30 local students this month as we determine our 2022 scholarship award recipients. All of this has been brought forth thanks to fundraising efforts like our annual golf tournament and our strong Yuma donors.”
Isaacson estimates that about 20 students will be selected and shared that YumaCats hopes to award about $60,000.
The donors who help make these scholarships possible will also be honored at the celebration, and alumni will be able to socialize and network.
“A big push we’re trying to make is to involve local alumni and tell their stories,” said Isaacson. “... We want students to know that there are opportunities and jobs here in Yuma for educated people.”
At this event, students will be accompanied by their families. YumaCats encourages all alumni and members of the public from the Yuma community to attend so that these students have the opportunity to mingle with other graduates and professionals. The dinner will include the YumaCats’ traditional tri-tip steak, tortillas, salad and beans, as well as a baked homemade dessert.
“We’re so excited to invite all of the Yuma community to bear down, and celebrate high-achieving Yuma County students as they receive their awards this year,” Isaacson said. “It’s an incredible process to interview students each spring who are doing great work at such a young age, and in addition to scholarship support, we hope to build relationships and contacts with them so they always have a Wildcat family here at home.
“Attendees can come for the great food and camaraderie, to network and can expect to leave with a prideful view of how great some of our local students are.”
Isaacson also expressed that the chapter hopes people will spread the word about the local scholarship opportunity to any future Wildcats.
To attend, UArizona Alumni can preregister by emailing yumacats.scholarships@gmail.com to be able to attend the event for free. Otherwise, the price to attend is $20 at the door to go toward future scholarships.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.