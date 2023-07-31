Two faculty members from the University of Arizona in Yuma have recently earned the distinction of joining the 2023 Class of E. Kika De La Garza Fellows.

Dr. Baleshka Brenes and Dr. Samuel Discua Duarte were selected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as an Education Fellow and a Science Fellow, and joined 28 other faculty and staff from Hispanic-Serving Institutions around the nation in Washington, D.C. this month to learn more about USDA services and programs that can benefit them and their students.

