Two faculty members from the University of Arizona in Yuma have recently earned the distinction of joining the 2023 Class of E. Kika De La Garza Fellows.
Dr. Baleshka Brenes and Dr. Samuel Discua Duarte were selected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as an Education Fellow and a Science Fellow, and joined 28 other faculty and staff from Hispanic-Serving Institutions around the nation in Washington, D.C. this month to learn more about USDA services and programs that can benefit them and their students.
“Being part of the 2023 HSI E. Kika De La Garza Education Fellowship allowed me to deepen my knowledge and understanding of USDA – The Peoples’ Department – and the vast opportunities for collaboration through the different agencies,” said Dr. Baleshka Brenes. “Also: the urgent need to strengthen the educational pipeline to prepare the next generation of agriculturalists to feed our growing population capable of solving complex problems. In order to do this, we need a diverse and multidisciplinary workforce. We look forward to continuing and expanding the collaborations with USDA to serve the Desert Southwest Region!”
Per UArizona Yuma, Brenes’ background includes a bachelor’s in socioeconomic development and environment from Zamorano University in Honduras, an internship at the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development, a master’s in agricultural sciences at Texas A&M University and a Ph.D. in agricultural education and communications at Texas Tech University.
Today, she’s the director of agriculture programs at UArizona Yuma. She works in different capacities to support student learning: From teaching agriculture and experiential learning courses, advising students and outreach/recruitment to industry/workforce development and grant writing.
Brenes has also been a principal investigator and co-investigator of USDA grant-funded projects worth $2.4 million. According to the university, supporting Hispanic and other underserved and minority populations is Brenes’ lifelong commitment and vision. She partners with community colleges on 2+2 agriculture programs, serving 75% Hispanic and 73% first-generation students. She’s also passionate about working with Hispanic individuals and communities and conducting research on Latino and Hispanic issues.
Meanwhile, Dr. Samuel Discua Duarte is motivated by agriculture. He’s serving as a postdoctoral research associate and lecturer at the University of Arizona Department of Entomology and is working under Dr. John Palumbo’s guidance at the University of Arizona Yuma Agricultural Center.
Discua Duarte’s current research focuses on different aspects of the thrips-transmitted disease, Impatiens Necrotic Spot Virus, which is a major threat to lettuce crop production in the U.S. The virus costs California growers $50 to $100 million in losses annually. His research includes investigating the role of weeds as hosts of INSV, studying the impact of lettuce transplants on introducing viruliferous thrips in the Yuma growing region and chemical control strategies for western flower thrips.
UArizona Yuma shared that Discua Duarte’s background includes a bachelor’s in crop science and production from Zamorano University in Honduras, a master’s in entomology from Ohio State University in Columbus and a doctoral degree in plant and soil science with an emphasis in entomology from Texas Tech University in Lubbock.
In addition to his research, Discua Duarte teaches crop production, agricultural systems management and independent study courses at the Yuma campus. Before that, he was a research and development manager for Helena Agri-Enterprises’ research and development department in Arizona and Southern California.
Now, Discua Duarte reports that he was excited to participate in the fellowship program where he learned about collaborative opportunities and USDA programs designed to strengthen HSIs and their communities. The fellowship is part of a commitment on USDA’s part to advance equity in professional development opportunities and build a more diverse pipeline into public service and the agricultural sector.
“The USDA Hispanic Serving Institution E. Kika De La Garza Science Fellowship has been an amazing experience for me,” Discua Duarte remarked. “I learned about the many ways USDA can support students, workforce development and the overall agricultural industry in our region. I have also trained and fostered collaboration with USDA scientists working to solve the most pressing pest issues faced by vegetable growers and pest control advisors. I can’t wait to start projects in collaboration with USDA that will support agriculture in Yuma.”
