Yuma Pioneer Cemetery turns 125 years old this month.
Or maybe it was in June.
Either way, while it is certainly showing its age, with some sections slowly disappearing under drifting desert sand and headstones and grave markers in myriad conditions, ranging from unreadable to absolute decay, its history is still as colorful and intriguing as ever.
According to www.findagrave.com, there are 7,988 memorials in the cemetery at 1415 S. 1st Ave. A Yuma Parks and Recreation Department Facilities Inventory in 2016 states that among those grave sites are “many of Yuma’s pioneers, including members of the Redondo family.”
“Most of the old-time families are buried in the Pioneer Cemetery,” said Carol Brooks, curator at the Arizona Historical Society Sanguinetti House Museum and Gardens in Yuma.
“There are dozens of interesting people buried there, many of whom no one has heard of. A lot of single men came here in the early days, never married and had no family here at the time of their death. Probably a good number of their families in other states were never notified because men seldom talked about their personal lives, so unless they directed someone to be notified, probably nothing was done.”
Museum records indicate that on Aug. 24, 1895, the first “new” grave in the cemetery was that of Tom Collins, “a carpenter who helped build the first railroad bridge at Yuma over the Colorado,” Brooks said.
“He was hit by an incoming train and died. His remains were placed early next morning in a casket; the section men took them on a handcar and buried him. No burial services were read.”
The date of the actual establishment of Yuma Pioneer Cemetery is not clear. The Parks and Recreation report indicates the cemetery was started in June 24, 1895, when “the 40 acres where the cemetery is located was deeded to the Village of Yuma.”
Brooks, however, points out that it was in August 1895, presumably before Tom Collins was buried there, that the deed for the cemetery, which at the time was “about one and half miles from Yuma,” was received by the mayor, Judge A. Frank, according to historical records.
Preceding the establishment of Yuma Pioneer Cemetery, whenever that might have been, historical records indicate there was a Catholic Church cemetery in Yuma, established in 1866, “on a sand hill.”
Eight years later an Arizona Sentinel newspaper article in 1874 called for a new “civilian” cemetery, stating, “People are buried in an alkali flat behind the government corral or behind Doten’s Blacksmith Shop (east side of Gila Street at 3rd Street). Now this is contrary to good taste and common decency, and it is simply a burning shame that the living people in Yuma should allow so many good fellows as there are lay planted away in such outlandish places.”
Shortly thereafter, in November 1875, according to records, David Neahr, Isaac Polhamus, O. Frank Townsend “and others” located a plot for what was known as Citizens Cemetery at the head of Main Street.
Then in 1893, Yuma’s mayor was authorized to purchase 40 acres for a new cemetery, “and not to spend over $50.” Those 40 acres, on 1st Avenue, would become Yuma Pioneer Cemetery.
Oddly, however, it wasn’t until June 1897 that the “village engineer, village marshal and councilman George Miles” were authorized to “lay out lots in a new cemetery,” Brooks said.
That raises questions of how was it determined where people would be buried in the cemetery up until then? And there are no answers.
Also of note, in 1894 a city ordinance closed the Catholic cemetery, “and the remains were moved seven years later,” Brooks said.
Another puzzling development involves the Union Pacific Railroad, then known as the Southern Pacific Railroad, purchasing the land where the Citizens Cemetery was located.
“The railroad built a bunkhouse and apartments over the ground of cemetery,” Brooks said.
Records indicate that in June 1900, the city attorney was directed to investigate the title to the old cemetery, and in February 1902 the railroad began “removing the remaining bodies from the old cemetery.”
“Now it gets interesting,” Brooks continued. “The railroad offered to move bodies to the new cemetery (Pioneer Cemetery) at a cost of $10 each. Many people didn’t have that much money. What happened if you had 10 family members?”
Another report indicates that in March 1902, “the public was notified some time ago of intended removal of bodies from the old burial grounds and it is presumed that most people having friends or relatives buried there took care of the remains and gave them respectable interment in the new cemetery.”
At the “new cemetery,” according to the Parks and Recreation report, “around the turn of the century, the Village of Yuma deeded several sections of land to the Ancient Order of United Workmen, the Catholic Church, and various fraternal organizations.”
Today, the City of Yuma owns and operates 17½ acres within the cemetery again, according the Parks and Recreation report. The rest is owned by Yuma County, fraternal or religious organizations or private owners.
The cemetery is adjacent to Desert Lawn Memorial Park, which was developed by O.C. Johnson in 1937.
Yuma Pioneer Cemetery and Desert Lawn Memorial Park are separate entities, with Pioneer Cemetery maintained by the Yuma Parks and Recreation Department.
Deputy City Administrator Jay Simonton said the city performs basic maintenance at the cemetery.
“We try to keep the weeds down, and we do provide water service out there for people who want to try and improve the plots of their loved ones,” Simonton said. “But it’s really a minimalistic amount of maintenance.”
It is the families’ responsibility to maintain their plots, for example maintaining any landscaping they may have installed, Simonton said.
“They take care of the grass themselves. We just provide the water for them to keep the grass alive, but we don’t mow or trim or anything like that.”
There have been reports that the city turned off water service at the cemetery when hoses were found unattended with water trickling constantly at some burial sites. Simonton said that is still an ongoing problem, “but the water is on and we try to work with the individuals, and we try to minimize the amount of water usage out there if we can. But we try to work with the folks to keep their plots alive, too.”
As for the city’s maintenance program at the cemetery, Simonton said the minimal amount of work is due to “primarily a budget issue. We just don’t have the staff or resources.”
The city could not say when the last burial was conducted at Yuma Pioneer Cemetery. However, at what appears to be a family plot in the northwest corner, Albert DeCorse was buried there in April 2018.
And just inside the main entrance is the grave of former Arizona state Sen. Jones Osborn, who was buried there in November 2014.
County officials said a new columbarium next to the Yuma County Department of Development Services, 2351 W. 26th St., is not yet open, and there is hope it will be open before the county is forced to bury recently cremated indigent remains in the cemetery.