As Yuma Regional Medical Center defends itself from a cyberattack, patient care continues, however, it’s being done via “paper,” and not electronically.
And, YRMC officials noted, patient information remains protected and has not been exposed.
The hospital on Monday night still did not know the origin of the attack. Law enforcement agencies have been notified and are investigating the incident.
YRMC first detected activity indicating a potential cyberattack over the weekend. Technicians immediately started closely monitoring the network.
On Monday, YRMC noticed additional activity late in the afternoon. The hospital immediately shut down all network systems and activated security and business continuity procedures.
“In an abundance of caution, we just took everything down off of our network, so the system’s down, which prevents people from being able to hack into our systems,” said Machele Headington, vice president of marketing and communications.
All departments, including patient care teams, are working in a downtime procedures environment, which basically means using “paper.”
“Patient care areas are continuing the way they normally would, we’re just doing that via paper instead through our IT system,” Headington noted.
This means handwritten charting and paper prescriptions and orders sent through the pharmacy tube system. YRMC also has several functioning “business continuity” computers that provide “view only” information.
Employees are accustomed to working in a downtime procedures environment. “We practice these procedures all the time so everybody knows how to do that function. In fact, when we take our network down for maintenance, those kinds of things, we move to downtime procedures as well,” Headington explained.
She noted that patient information has not been exposed. “We have been able to protect our patient information so that’s all been working and functioning the way that it should,” she said.
As of Monday night, only the phone system, which had been shut down temporarily, had been brought back up.
“We have analog phones that we plug in, and we can use those in the interim,” Headington said.
YRMC did not have a timeline as to when the entire network would be back up. “It’s really when can we do that and ensure it’s going to be safe and secure. The system will be safe and secure, however long it takes to do that,” she said.
The hospital is working with cyber crime agencies to learn more about the attack. “I have not been notified as of right now that we have any indication on who or what it is,” Headington said. “I’m sure they’re looking into those things right now.”
She added that as they learn more about the cyberattack in the next few hours and days, the hospital would keep the community posted.
“Patient care remains our priority, with all procedures and appointments remaining unaffected. We are working diligently to reactivate our systems when it is safe to do so,” YRMC said in a news release.
“We appreciate the public’s patience and support as we work to provide the best patient care.”