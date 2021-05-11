Three unaccompanied children turned themselves in to Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents Sunday morning after they crossed the border illegally Sunday morning near the Morelos Dam.
Agents spotted the three children, a nine-year-old girl, a 12- and a 17-year-old boy, who claimed to be cousins, and transported them to the Yuma station for processing.
In the past week Yuma Border Patrol agents have apprehended 24 unaccompanied children of tender age.
Tender age children are defined as children who are 12-years-old and younger and not in the company of a parent or guardian.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents also apprehended three large groups of migrants who entered the country illegally over the weekend in the same general area.
On Saturday at approximately 1:15 a.m., agents encountered a group of 42 migrants at County 17th and the Salinity Canal, after they had entered the country illegally.
Less than two hours later, agents encountered another group of 79 migrants in the same area.
Then on Monday, just before 2 a.m., agents apprehended a group of 98 migrants, who were also in the same general vicinity.
The migrants from all three groups were transported to Yuma station and processed accordingly.
