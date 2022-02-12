A migrant who was apprehended last month near the San Luis Port of Entry has died at Yuma Regional Medical Center, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reporting.
On Thursday, Jan. 20, a Yuma Sector Border Patrol agent apprehended a group of 16 migrants, including a male citizen of Haiti, approximately two miles northwest of the San Luis Port of Entry.
The group was then subsequently transported back to the Yuma Sector Centralized Center, arriving there at approximately 4 p.m.
At approximately 7:22 p.m., a CBP-contracted medical provider conducted a medical assessment of the Haitian man.
The man, with the assistance of a Haitian Creole interpreter, stated that he had not eaten well for the past five months, he could not tolerate smells, and that he was experiencing abdominal pain.
The medical provider gave the man an electrolyte drink and observed that his vital signs did improve. Medical personnel also continued to monitor him.
Then, at approximately 9 p.m., with an interpreter told medical personnel that he was unable to eat, was suffering from muscle pain, abdominal pain and fatigue
It was determined that the man be taken to the hospital for further treatment and a Border Patrol agent transported him to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
The man, while under CBP hospital watch, remained at YRMC for five days while being treated for cholecystitis and COVID-19.
Cholecystitis is defined as an inflammation of the gallbladder.
Tha man was released from YRMC five days later, at approximately 9:28 a.m. on Jan. 26, and transported back to the Central processing Center, where medical personnel continued to monitor him.
Two days later a CBP-contracted medical provider evaluated the man again and noted that he was experiencing chills, fever and nausea.
It was again decided that he needed to be taken to a hospital for further treatment and at approximately 6:17 p.m. a Border Patrol agent transported him to YRMC for a second time.
He was admitted to the hospital the following morning at 3:51 a.m. and received medical treatment for COVID-19, pneumonia and cholecystitis.
He was also issued a Notice to Appear/Own Recognizance and was released from CBP custody.
The man, whose name has not been released, died from his illness at approximately 5:03 p.m. on Feb. 2 while still hospitalized at YRMC.
Because he had been released from custody a week earlier, the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility was not notified of the man’s death until Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Documents gathered by CBP Office of Professional Responsibility special agents indicated that the man was seen by medical personnel on five occasions while he had been in custody at the Yuma Sector Central Processing Center.
On Wednesday, Feb. 9, CBP Office of Professional Responsibility special agents received the medical examiner’s report, which indicated the man had died from acute respiratory distress syndrome, due to pneumonia and COVID-19.
CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility is reviewing this incident and the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General has also been notified.
