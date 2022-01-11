The Yuma City Council approved additional work to the already underway waterline replacement project on 1st Avenue due to conditions found while working on the field.
Crews replacing the lines from Court Street to 1st Street found “unforeseen field conditions,” necessitating the additional work. Other items were also added to the project at the request of the city.
The council in May awarded the project in the amount of $173,918 to Gutierrez Canales Engineering of Yuma. The additional work will cost $43,397, bringing the total to $217,315.
According to a staff report, the increase is due to the following items being added to the project:
• Extra traffic control devices for a pedestrian walkway along the west sidewalk of 1st Avenue between 2nd Street and Court Street per city’s request to maintain safety of pedestrians.
• Sewer line repair due to unforeseen field conditions of the existing sewer line.
• Additional waterline flush testing requested by both the Engineering and Utilities departments “to ensure the health and safety of users.”
• Additional two feet width of waterline trenching due to existing asphalt conditions, for a total of 231 square yards of asphalt removal and 231 square yards of replacement.
• 49 additional square feet of removal and replacement of cross gutter in order to meet city standard requirement of removing gutter up to nearest control joint.
• 10 additional feet of 6-inch C900 pipe needed to replace an existing, leaking 6-inch asbestos concrete pipe.
• Two additional 45-degree bends with thrust blocks due to existing unmarked utility lines that were in conflict with the elevation of the new waterline.
In other action, the council approved an agreement with the Imperial County Fire Department for mutual aid and assistance for fire, medical, hazardous material, Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear and High Yield Explosive (CBRNE), mass casualty emergencies, technical rescue, and operations support.
YFD will provide assistance upon official request of, and acceptance by, the respective fire chiefs or their designees.
Fire Chief Steve Irr explained that the Yuma Fire Department has had an agreement with Imperial County since 1992, but “a lot has changed” since then in the fire industry, calling for updated agreements.
The new agreement replaces the one currently in place, which was approved in 2012, said Interim City Administrator Jay Simonton.
This agreement is for an initial five-year term and will automatically renew for an additional five-year term unless terminated by either party.
Another ordinance adopted by the council was a request from Smoketree Desert Land to rezone nearly 30 acres at the northeast corner of Avenue 7E and 40th Street from the Agriculture District to the Medium Density Residential/Planned Unit Development District.
The rezoning will open the way for the construction of 134 townhomes as the third phase of the Desert Sky development.
The council also approved the following consent agenda items:
• Rejection of bids received for a new household hazardous waste shade structure. The city had budgeted funding in the amount of $100,000 for the new shade, but the two bids received both exceeded the allocated amount. No additional funding is available for this project this fiscal year. Consequently, funds for this project will be budgeted again for fiscal year 2023 and a new solicitation will be released at that point.
• The final plat of the Desert Sky Unit No. 2 Subdivision, located at the southwest corner of Avenue 7½E and 36th Street. This will be the second phase of the Desert Sky townhome development. Currently, the site is undeveloped land. With this second phase, the applicant plans to construct 101 units on 18.3 acres.
• The final plat for the Yuma Development One Parcel C Subdivision, located near the southwest corner of East 32nd Street and South Avenue 8E. The purpose of this subdivision is to create commercial lots for sale or lease.