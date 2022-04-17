Unique demographics impact the housing supply in Yuma County. For example, some seasonal agricultural workers live in the county while others commute from Mexico.
The region is home to two large military installations. About 14,000 military personnel come to Yuma during the year to train with Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma, according to the Yuma Visitors Bureau.
In addition, Yuma Proving Ground employs 3,000 people.
Yuma County is also home to many retirees who own second homes and/or live in recreational vehicle communities and parks during the winter months.
And then there are the students who attend the area’s institutions of higher education, including Arizona Western College, Northern Arizona University and University of Arizona.
A 2021 housing study commissioned by the City of Yuma and conducted by Root Policy Research of Denver, Colorado, notes that it’s challenging to find data to accurately describe the effects of these demographic groups.
However, the study found that these groups together increase Yuma’s population by more than 20% during winter months primarily due to winter visitors and military training. Students may add another 10%.
SEASONAL FARMWORKERS
Conservative estimates put the number of agricultural workers at about 8,600, about 10% of all employed county residents. A 2017 Census counted 1,410 migrant farmworkers in Yuma County, but this population is commonly undercounted.
On the other hand, the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association indicates that upwards of 20,000 field workers provide daily labor for the industry with many workers crossing the border from Mexico on a daily basis to work in the fields.
Agriculture companies struggle to find housing for seasonal workers, so they are renting out entire hotels or outright buying and converting them to farmworker housing.
Some agricultural companies have turned to constructing housing. Most of the building structures are apartments located in the north and central parts of the city.
Farmworkers have low wages and generally need housing subsidies to avoid excessive cost burden, according to the study.
MILITARY PERSONNEL
The MCAS and YPG installations conduct extensive aviation and defense testing and attract talent from all over the world.
Military base housing is not an option for many families as demand far exceeds the limited supply and most of the limited military housing in the county have wait times of a minimum of one year. In September 2020, a total of 102 potential occupants were on the waiting list.
Off-base housing is also a problem for some military personnel. The Yuma County Arizona Multi-Family Housing Market Analysis, a different study conducted in 2020, found a “disconnect” in how the U.S. Department of Defense calculates the allowance for housing in Yuma County.
According to the multifamily housing study, the allowance formula “only considers current, local rental prices of multifamily units, such as condominiums, townhomes and apartments. These types of residences, specifically those suitable for military housing, are not widely available in Yuma County within the distance ratios allowed. The formula excludes single-family homes …The result is that the real costs of the Yuma rental market are not expressed in the calculated allowances.”
The study points out that most of the county’s multifamily housing rentals serve low-income and elderly communities. These allowances are lower in amount, as low-income and elderly communities often receive subsidized rates. As a result, these lower rental rates are being used to determine the housing allowances for military personnel living in Yuma County.
The multifamily housing study notes that the allowance miscalculation and limited military housing supply leads many military personnel coming to live in Yuma without their family since the required housing is simply not available or their housing allowance does not cover the cost to live away from the military base.
Ultimately, military families are unable to afford other rental properties, such as single-family homes. The lack of supply also makes it difficult for military families to purchase homes in the area and further connect with their new communities.
The study quoted a survey respondent who said: “We want to live out in town, versus on the military base, but the cost of housing (purchasing or renting) is ridiculously high.”
The study also indicates that the lack of housing will be exacerbated in the near future. Over the next five years, incoming groups of Marines and their families are expected to arrive in Yuma County. At least 1,000 Marines and their families will require affordable and adequate housing opportunities.
In addition, Yuma County’s multifamily housing inventory is extremely limited.
Also, military noise constraints prevent new housing developments around the Yuma base. A statute prohibits new residential development within the 65 decimal noise contours.
Rental rates associated with the current stock, due to its age, have deterred investment in and development of new multifamily and multi-unit housing developments.
WINTER VISITORS
Yuma has 23,000 spots in RV parks and resorts, according to the Yuma Visitors Bureau. The vast majority are filled by seasonal visitors, with stays peaking in January and February.
Assuming 95% of the parks are occupied by part-time visitors, the city’s population could swell by as many as 22,000 people during these winter months, further exacerbating the housing shortage.
STUDENTS
The study indicates that Arizona Western College enrolls about 11,000 students every year. The college has on-campus housing for about 300 students, and more than 10,500 students live off campus and commute.
The study explained that when AWC Housing Department had closed a building due to disrepair, and combined with COVID restrictions, AWC was only able to house around 100 students.