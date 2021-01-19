Yuma Regional Medical Center has invited the community to a weeklong event in honor of local lives lost to COVID-19 and in support of grieving families, patients and those currently hospitalized.
The week of Jan. 23-29, the hospital will host “Unite with Light” as an opportunity for the community to come together to offer prayers and a time to heal for those impacted by COVID-19. The hospital will also pray for the YRMC staff that continues to care for the community.
“These past 10 months have been heavy and everyone in our community has or is feeling the stress and anxiety associated with Covid-19, especially grieving families and our frontline staff,” said Machele Headington, vice president of marketing and communications at YRMC.
“It is important to remember that the lives lost are not just a number or statistic. They are someone’s family, partner, sibling, friend, co-worker and neighbor. Those who have died in our community made a significant impact on so many. This is a chance to remember those lives and share memories,” she noted.
“Our hope is that Unite with Light will honor those who have passed, will bring our community together to heal, will uplift our frontline staff and will allow everyone a time to grieve. We wanted to create a community-wide effort that allows us all to step back, recognize that it’s OK to hurt, and offer a space and time to reflect,” Headington added.
Unite for Light will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, with a special Park and Pray ceremony, hosted by YRMC, Z93 and community officials. The ceremony will air on Z93 with Jennifer Blackwell and at yumaregional.org/unitewithlight, allowing the community to tune in from home and participate while practicing social distancing.
The ceremony will begin with opening remarks and prayer and will conclude with a special lighting of more than 500 luminaries along Parkview Loop – representing lives lost in Yuma County – and a lighting of YRMC’s Tower, a visible landmark throughout Yuma.
Lights will remain lit from 6-8 .m. until Friday, Jan. 29. Additionally, a community prayer will be shared every evening at yumaregional.org/unitewithlight.
Family members of those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 are invited to park in Lot G of YRMC during the Park and Pray ceremony on Jan. 23, as well as for the closing ceremony on Friday, Jan. 29. Space in YRMC’s Lot G is limited.
Families of loved ones lost or currently hospitalized can reserve their space for either date through the following Eventbrite link here: https://tinyurl.com/y63tsper.
A second Park and Pray location for the general public will be located at Kofa High School.
On Friday, Jan. 29, YRMC will host a special closing ceremony, which will also be streamed live at yumaregional.org/unitewithlight. Family members of those who have passed from COVID-19 are once again invited to join the live ceremony and prayer in parking Lot G join together.