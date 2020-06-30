United Way of Yuma County is distributing more than 35,000 hand sanitizers to aid in the fight against COVID-19, thanks to an emergency donation from pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson.
The sanitizers will be distributed to every major school district within the county, including Yuma School District No. 1, Crane Elementary School District No. 13, Gadsden Elementary School District No. 32, Somerton School District No. 11 and Yuma Union High School District. One sanitizer will be placed in every backpack that is being distributed through the annual Drive for School Supplies project.
Sanitizers will also be reserved for schools that may fall outside of those districts, like Aztec and Yuma Catholic high schools.
In addition, distribution will also be coordinated with other service agencies that are providing direct support to the community.
The hand sanitizer distribution comes in addition to the funds that United Way of Yuma County distributed at the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic. On March 25, United Way of Yuma County released $30,000 to local partner agencies like Operation School Bell, Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, Arizona Children’s Association and Catholic Community Services.
“We are committed to working alongside these agencies and other key partners like the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma. Together we will find short- and long-term solutions and help people recover and rebuild from this,” said Karina Jones, president/CEO at United Way of Yuma County.
For additional information or to submit a request for hand sanitizers, local service agencies can visit https://www.liveunitedyuma.org.