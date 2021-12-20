The winter months will be a little warmer for 1,200 Yuma youths, thanks to a jacket drive by United Way.
Children at Roosevelt, Pecan Grove and Salida Del Sol Elementary Schools were each surprised with a new jacket or hoodie this week courtesy of United Way of Yuma County. The nonprofit reports that it has collected a little over 1,200 jackets and hoodies after identifying the need at local schools.
Karina Jones, executive director at United Way of Yuma, shared that the organization held a drive for classroom supplies earlier this year. Afterward, they conducted a survey on needs beyond classroom supplies. Jackets and coats showed up as the top needs. As a nonprofit dedicated to ending the cycle of poverty for local residents, the cause fits perfectly within the scope of their service.
“When we saw jackets and coats were the top needs, we did research,” she said. “[From Attendance Works,] we learned that low-income students are four times more likely to be absent and one reason was not having appropriate clothing for cold weather.”
Jones explained that every child received a brand new coat. United Way wanted to show the kids that someone in the community cares about them.
“We really pushed for brand new ones because who knows when was the last time that they got something new?” she noted.
When the time came to pass out the jackets and hoodies, Jones shared that it was the best feeling ever. She saw that some of the students came in without jackets despite it being a really cold day, validation that they were filling a need with the coat drive.
“One little girl – she was probably an extra small and she had a large jacket and shorts and sandals on and you could tell that was all she had,” she said. “So she got something now that actually fits her right and it’s one thing to buy the jacket, but it touches your heart when you actually see it.”
Although the coats have been distributed, Jones shared that it’s not too late to help. United Way accepts them all year-round as this is an annual drive. To learn more about donating to United Way of Yuma, visit https://www.liveunitedyuma.org/.
