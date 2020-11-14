The Arizona Registrar of Contractors (AZ ROC) has closed three cases against unlicensed contractors after they were successfully adjudicated last month in courts in Yuma, Tucson and Bullhead City.
According to information provided by the AZ ROC, on Oct. 29, Adrian Lopez Mora, 32, of Yuma, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense of contracting without a license in Yuma Justice Court. He was sentenced to pay $1,976 in fines and fees.
The charge was the result of an AZ ROC investigation which found Mora, DBA A&K Concrete had been hired to lay concrete at a Yuma residence, but never finished the work.
After accepting a $3,000 down payment to start the job, Mora returned a few days later to pour some concrete.
However, after that initial day of work he never returned to finish the work, which led the homeowner to file a complaint with the AZ ROC.
On Tuesday, Oct. 20, 52-year-old James Allen Mangold, of Bullhead City, pleaded guilty to attempted contracting without a license in Bullhead City Municipal Court. The charge, which is a misdemeanor, stemmed from an AZ ROC investigation that found that Mangold, who was doing business under the name of Jimco, was contracted to install multiple split air-conditioning units in a Bullhead City home. The units had problems immediately after installation.
The investigation found that the payments had been made to Mangold’s previously licensed company, Jimco LLC (ROC 151478), which had been revoked since 2007 after he failed to pay a $1,000 civil penalty related to a complaint that same year.
In 2008, Mangold provided proof that the matter with the complaint had been resolved and paid the outstanding penalties in 2009. Mangold applied for and was issued a second license in 2009 under the name Jimcco LLC. This license was revoked in 2016 after Mangold failed to pay another $1,000 civil penalty.
The penalty was ordered by an administrative law judge after a consumer complaint revealed Mangold contracted while the license was suspended for not being renewed on-time.
As part of his plea agreement, the Bullhead City Municipal Court ordered Mangold to pay $1,715 in restitution to the victim and $220 in fines and fees.
Mangold was also ordered to serve a 60-day sentence.
Also on Tuesday, Oct. 20, Fernando Alexis Miranda, 28, of Tucson, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense of contracting without a license in Consolidated Justice Court. This charge was the result of a 2019 AZ ROC investigation finding that Miranda contracted to paint the inside of a Tucson home and install a concrete epoxy on the garage floor for $7,000. Miranda started the job, but the homeowners were unhappy with the workmanship because the epoxy floor coating bubbled and had the texture of glue.
The homeowners paid for more materials for Miranda to repair the work and after another $4,387 on materials, they received the same result. When the homeowners found out that Miranda was not a licensed contractor they filed a complaint with the AZ ROC.
The court ordered Miranda to pay $1,020 in fines and fees and he was sentenced to serve one day in jail if restitution is not paid to the homeowners.