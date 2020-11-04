As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, unofficial results of Tuesday’s contests for state legislature indicated a blue legislative district 4 in both the state Senate and House, with the state’s 13th legislative district retaining red in both the Senate and House.
In Arizona Senate District 4, Sen. Lisa Otondo appeared to be leading opposing candidate Travis Angry in Arizona Senate District 4. Both Otondo and Angry were unavailable to comment Tuesday evening.
In Arizona Senate District 13, incumbent Sen. Sine Kerr was uncontested, retaining 100% of the district’s votes. Kerr was unable to be reached for comment.
ARIZONA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 4
In his first-ever political race, candidate Joel John said he was optimistic about the outcome.
“So far things seem to be trending my way,” John told the Yuma Sun around 9 p.m. Tuesday. “I’m pleased to see I’m doing decent so far and I think I have a good shot at picking up a seat. I’m hopeful about winning and about being a good representative for District 4.”
Should he win or lose, John added that he anticipated being as “available and accessible” in the Yuma community as he was during his campaign.
“People need to know who their state representatives are and how to bend their ear, so to speak, to hear their concerns,” John said. “State representatives can be a strong voice for their districts. Win or lose, I’ve enjoyed the race and meeting great people in District 4 and especially in Yuma County. I have a lot in common with Yuma County, maybe even more so than Maricopa County, from working in education and agriculture.”
According to Rep. Charlene Fernandez, who hoped to see herself and her seatmate Rep. Geraldine “Gerae” Peten continue “holding tight” during Tuesday’s tallies, this year’s election will likely go down in history for its high turnouts on Election Day as well as in early voting.
“I hope this holds true for future elections,” the incumbent said.
Fernandez noted that she wasn’t at all surprised by the turnouts; in fact, the results of her campaign team’s outreach efforts suggested that ample Arizonans “wanted their voices to be heard.”
“I think we learned a lot about the lack of leadership at the highest level when we were dealing with COVID, and I think people began to understand that it didn’t have to be this bad,” said Fernandez. “For 55 years, the Arizona House (of Representatives) has been in Democratic control, and people understand that.”
According to Peten, Tuesday’s race was “very volatile” with the results bearing a striking resemblance to a moving target as she and John often trailed within a dozen or so votes of one another.
“This is my first competitive race, and in the middle of a pandemic, so there are lots of challenges going on there,” she said. “I have never been attacked with such vicious lies in my whole career. That was something new and surprising. I’m holding tight and seeing what shakes out in the end.”
ARIZONA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 13
Leading alongside Rep. Joanne Osborne, Rep. Tim Dunn expressed his thanks to Yuma County voters for “having faith” in him and sending him back to state legislature once more.
“We’re handling the lead, and we believe that will continue to build as the night goes on,” the incumbent told the Yuma Sun around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. “The Democrats came out strong in the early voting but the Republicans came out strong on the day of the election, and not all of those results are in yet.”
According to Osborne, also an incumbent, Tuesday’s races seemed to be “significantly tight” across the board.
“There’s still a lot to be put out there (in terms of results) in our state,” Osborne told the Yuma Sun at 10 p.m. Tuesday. “A lot can still change. We don’t really know what the outcome is until the last vote is counted, and that’s why it’s so important to get out there and vote.”
Osborne commented that there seemed to be a level of patriotism in the “outstanding numbers” of individuals who cast their vote across the state and nation.
“Even if we don’t see the outcome we’re hoping for, we should all be happy to see so many people engaged,” Osborne said. “We’re not real sure how it will all pan out in the end, but I’m hopeful for the future of our state.”
Candidate Mariana Sandoval, who currently serves on the Agua Fria Union High School District governing board, was unable to be reached for comment.