A partnership between Arizona Western College and The Civility Project brings a virtual opportunity for local residents to engage in conversation centered on building civility in their relationships, workplaces and community at large.
Created by journalists Stephen Henderson and Nolan Finley, the Zoom workshop offers insights, tips and hands-on skills for fostering a sense of understanding and civility in “increasingly turbulent times.” In addition to sharpening the tools to incorporate civility into everyday life, the workshop will also allow participants to explore their personal perspectives and put the parameters of civility to work in small group breakout sessions.
The workshop is slated to commence June 22 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Interested participants can register online at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pd-yvrzkiGNKhmxGRqobzLYDa2qXustVw.
According to The Civility Project’s website, www.greatlakescivilityproject.com, the workshop is a judgement-free zone in which individuals will learn how to agree to disagree, engage in civil conversation, build respect for one another’s humanity and listen to opposing viewpoints in order to challenge or affirm their own.
“Today, many Americans believe they can’t be friends with people whose politics are different,” the project said. “The Civility Project seeks to bring people of opposing viewpoints together for healthy disagreement, personal interactions and constructive conversations.”
According to Finley, the editorial page editor of the Detroit News, while the two share contrasting views on a number of topics, he and Henderson — who serves as executive editor of BridgeDetroit and host of “Detroit Today” on WDET FM — share common ground in their perceived importance of ongoing dialogue.
“It never occurred to us that we couldn’t be friends because we disagree,” Finley said. “We never avoid conversation, we never pull punches, we sort of enjoy the mix-up.”
The two formed The Civility Project as a means of bringing people of opposing viewpoints together for healthy disagreement, personal interaction and constructive conversation.
“If we reach the point where we dehumanize the people we disagree with, society begins to fall apart,” Henderson said. “We must learn to talk to people as people, rather than political adversaries.”
The June 22 workshop is collaboratively sponsored by AWC, Arizona State University, the University of Arizona-Yuma branch campus, Sunrise Optimist Club, Cenpatico Integrated Care and the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce.
“We are honored to bring The Civility Project to Yuma,” said Henderson. “Anywhere people are interested in finding ways to understand one another, we want to encourage that instinct. We are better when we can truly listen.”
“Yuma is leading the way in putting tough issues front and center,” added Finley. “The desire of community leaders across the political spectrum to address issues of inequity and tension through productive conversation and empower people with the tools to build civility is making this region a leader in civic dialogue.”
Based in Detroit, Michigan, The Civility Project serves audiences across America, placing people “before the moment of disagreement in discussion of how we come to our beliefs and viewpoints.”