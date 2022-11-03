Yuma parks will soon see significant upgrades, including new playground flooring for the Stewart Vincent Wolfe Park, which is popularly known as Castle Park, athletic field lighting for Kennedy Park, a rink dasher board system for the Kennedy inline hockey rink and four pickleball courts at the Ray Kroc Complex.
Castle Park playground will be closed for a month and a half as the playground floor is replaced, but at the end, the play area will have a brand-new surface.
The council on Wednesday approved the purchase of the playground flooring from Exerplay of Cedar Crest, Minnesota, at a cost of $474,538, including delivery and installation.
The purchase will be fully funded with federal American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funds. The cost is more than the $415,000 that the city had budgeted, but the higher costs will be offset by savings in other ARPA projects, staff noted in a report.
The current playground flooring is “beyond its useful life,” with holes at the bottom of the slides. Patches are no longer holding up, and the entire floor needs to be replaced, staff stated.
The project will take about 45 days to complete, during which the fenced playground area will be off limits.
Mayor Doug Nicholls questioned the need to close the park for such an extended period and asked whether the project couldn’t be done in the summer when it’s hot and kids don’t go as often to the park.
Eric Urfer, director of parks and recreation, replied that the city is at the “mercy” of when the product and contractor are available. He noted that the area will first require removal and then preparation before the new flooring can be installed.
“If it’s in such disrepair that it can’t wait until the summer, I understand,” Nicholls said, noting that he hoped the project time could be reduced.
“I appreciate that it’s being fixed. I don’t want that to be lost,” he added.
Councilwoman Karen Watts recalled that the floor had already been replaced at some point. Urfer explained that the floor was replaced in 2015 and acknowledged that the life of that flooring was “shorter than normal.” For the new flooring, a thicker top layer will be used and the surface will be one color to limit the number of joints since the joints failed with the current flooring.
The city will aso reseal the flooring twice a year as opposed to the current once-a-year resealing.
According to the manufacturer, if all those things are done correctly, the life expectancy of the surface should be extended up to 12 years, Urfer said.
The council also approved the $327,500 purchase, including delivery and installation, of athletic field lighting for the Keegan Baseball Field located at Kennedy Park from Musco Sports Lighting of Oskaloosa, Iowa. This purchase will also be fully paid with ARPA funds.
The installation of a retrofitted LED lighting system will “provide the community with a safe and efficient baseball field,” according to a city staff report.
The current high-energy lights are old with several of the light poles no longer functioning. Retrofitting the existing poles with new light fixtures will properly light the entire field and reduce operating costs, staff stated.
The rink dasher board system for the Kennedy inline hockey rink will cost $164,500, also to be paid by ARPA funds. Dasher boards are the plates of glass that surround the rink.
The current dasher boards have reached the end of their usable life and are due to be replaced, staff said.
The new dasher board system will have extended netting at the ends to keep hockey pucks inside the rink, “which is also an issue that we’re having currently,” Urfer said.
He pointed out that the dasher boards “will make a significant difference in the playability of that rink. The dasher board systems that are there now are pretty old. They’re in disrepair and they are a permanent installation.”
He added that the new boards have a channelized system “so they have a little bit more give and they’re for safer players” as well as prolonging the life of the boards.
Councilman Gary Knight seemed pleased that the inline hockey rink would be receiving attention. “There was a lot of concern from the inline hockey players that we weren’t doing anything for their particular hockey facility,” he said.
In addition, Knight noted that future plans also include an inline hockey facility at the proposed East Mesa Community Park to be built on Avenue 6E.
Also approved was the purchase of four pickleball courts for the Ray Kroc Complex at a cost of $143,157, including installation, from General Acrylics of Phoenix. The purchase is included in the current budget previously adopted by the council.
Staff noted that pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America and gaining popularity in Yuma. During the East Mesa park public engagement process, residents expressed a “very strong desire to add dedicated pickleball courts to our parks system.”
The city currently has four pickleball courts, all on tennis and basketball courts. This situation creates a conflict between users and limits availability. With this project, the city will have four dedicated pickleball courts at the Ray Kroc Complex, replacing the old exhibition tennis court.
The exhibition court was an individual court built on asphalt that is now in disrepair. “We have since removed that court, and we’ll be doing a new post-tensioned concrete installation for those four new courts so they will be brand new,” Urfer said.
Councilwoman Leslie McClendon asked whether the pickleball courts will be gated and closed at night, like the tennis courts were. Urfer replied that the courts will be fenced but open to the public and not locked off.