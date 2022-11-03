Castle Park
New playground flooring for the Stewart Vincent Wolfe Park, popularly known as Castle Park, is among upgrades for parks approved by the Yuma City Council on Wednesday.

 Yuma Sun file photo

Yuma parks will soon see significant upgrades, including new playground flooring for the Stewart Vincent Wolfe Park, which is popularly known as Castle Park, athletic field lighting for Kennedy Park, a rink dasher board system for the Kennedy inline hockey rink and four pickleball courts at the Ray Kroc Complex.

Castle Park playground will be closed for a month and a half as the playground floor is replaced, but at the end, the play area will have a brand-new surface.

