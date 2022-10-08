Studying science at Yuma High School will look different a year from now. During the Yuma Union High School’s governing board meeting for September, YHS announced a science lab renovation project.

“We’re taking what is currently kind of a bland hallway with generic classrooms, and we’re turning it into what we’re calling the science wing,” YHS science teacher Marelis Rivera said. “So when you walk in through those double doors, it’s really going to be an enclosed space meant just for science learning. It’s going to be inviting, open, modern.”

