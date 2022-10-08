Studying science at Yuma High School will look different a year from now. During the Yuma Union High School’s governing board meeting for September, YHS announced a science lab renovation project.
“We’re taking what is currently kind of a bland hallway with generic classrooms, and we’re turning it into what we’re calling the science wing,” YHS science teacher Marelis Rivera said. “So when you walk in through those double doors, it’s really going to be an enclosed space meant just for science learning. It’s going to be inviting, open, modern.”
Rivera explained that the goal for the design was to give the new lab a collegiate feel since YUHSD’s mission is to make students college, career and community ready. Along with new equipment and furniture, the lab will be able to meet diverse learning needs.
“We’re creating a space for collaboration where students can go work on personal projects, they can work in small-group instruction – really giving teachers that flexibility and that freedom to really improve the use of personalized learning,” she said.
YHS Principal Michael Fritz shared that the remodeling will promote a student-centered approach to learning.
The renovated space will be more modern and open. Classrooms will not be split into a classroom and a lab; instead, they will be large, flexible spaces. Outdated lab stations will be replaced with mobile lab stations and there will be student collaboration spaces to be shared amongst science students to allow for work on independent projects, small group instruction, student-led inquiry and student-led collaboration.
“It will allow us to use more student-paced activities and give students freedom to truly demonstrate their learning in multiple ways,” Rivera said.
Per YUHSD, the goal is to start the renovation this October and have it completed by the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. One floor at a time will be renovated to ensure that student instruction is not disrupted, but the students are excited to upgrade their science learning.
“The new labs will help us keep up with the competition and learn more than we ever could have before,” YHS student Jessica Cardenas said. “The new science labs are a big step towards the quality of our learning.”
