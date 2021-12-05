Yuma Regional Medical Center is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 patients, likely the result of Thanksgiving gatherings, according to Deb Aders, chief nursing officer.
Aders noted that the number of patients with the coronavirus being treated at the hospital in October had been in the 30s. The daily number has now doubled, at times nearing 70.
Some of the patients are in a COVID-19 wing with 48 beds that can be expanded into 90 beds, which YRMC has not needed to do yet in this wave.
While many patients are in this med-surg area, some of the more critically ill patients are in the intensive care unit. The YRMC daily update released Friday showed a total of 62 patients, with 19 in the ICU and 27 on ventilators. The hospital has 91 ventilators still available.
On Saturday, Arizona reported 6,043 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 174 virus deaths statewide.
Since the start of the pandemic, YRMC has treated and discharged 3,132 COVID-19 patients. A total of 658 patients have died of the virus at the hospital.
YRMC is also seeing a jump in the number of people visiting the Emergency Department, with patients numbering between 230 to 250 a day. “They’re not all COVID, but they’re intersprinkled in there,” Aders said.
She noted that about 90% of patients who end up in the ICU are unvaccinated. On Friday, 52 of the 62 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated. Yuma County confirmed 93 new infection cases on Friday, bringing the total cases to 42,894 and total deaths to 930.
“We are seeing some increase in the number of vaccinated,” Aders said.
Because the effectiveness of the vaccine decreases over time, she noted that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the booster shot to extend the protection.
STAFFING IS A CHALLENGE
The busiest period for the hospital usually runs from December through February, when an influx of winter visitors comes to the area. The rise in ED patients began sooner than normal this year, with the increase starting in September.
“We are seeing higher-acuity patients, not just COVID. I’m really thinking a lot are people who delayed care for a couple of years because of COVID. They were scared to come in,” Aders said.
YRMC has the beds and space to handle the increase, however, the challenge lies with having enough workers to treat the patients.
“Staffing is a challenge, it’s a nationwide challenge,” said Diane Poirot, chief human resources officer.
To manage the volume, YRMC has requested nurses from the state’s surgeline, a program that sends nurses to facilities that most need them. The hospital initially received about 25 surgeline nurses. It has asked for 25 more, mainly for the ICU. They come for eight weeks but can extend their assignment for another five weeks.
“We will take them as long as we can,” Poirot said.
The hospital has also welcomed about 50 travel agency nurses. Traveling nurses earn a lot of money, which is why YRMC implemented special compensation programs for its nurses.
“We want to ensure that they don’t leave to make more money,” Poirot noted.
YRMC is also pulling in specialty nurses from other locations, where they don’t usually work with in-patients, to help with ICU and other hospitalized patients.
NO MANDATORY VACCINE POLICY
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, a federal agency, instituted a vaccine mandate for hospitals who receive funding from Medicare and Medicaid on Nov. 5.
When YRMC put the policy in place, a number of employees got their shots and some, if they had already been vaccinated, brought in their vaccination records.
A handful of employees turned in their resignations and a few sought religious exemptions or deferrals. Poirot noted that some pregnant employees, although it’s recommended that they get the vaccine, wanted to defer their inoculation until after the pregnancy.
Some asked for exemptions because they suffer from medical conditions or were recovering from COVID-19. Others simply have “strong beliefs” against the vaccine, Poirot said.
But a U.S. District court ruling blocked the mandate on Tuesday. As a result, YRMC suspended its policy requiring vaccinations for all staff.
“We did not want to put a vaccine mandate if we did not have to, mainly because we wanted to ensure we have the number of staff we needed,” Poirot said.
However, YRMC still urges employees to get the shot. “Even though we don’t have a mandatory policy, we continue to encourage employees to get vaccinated,” she added.
To encourage them, the hospital offered incentives, including prize contests for employees who got vaccinated.
Originally, the CMS mandate applied to all employees, except for fully remote workers. But YRMC is encouraging all workers, including support staff, to get vaccinated. The hospital also continues to offer booster shots to employees and contractors.
“We don’t want to see our employees get sick, and we want to make sure they’re here to take care of our patients,” Poirot said.
YRMC directly employs 2,500 people, but another 1,000 contractors, doctors and outsource service providers work with the organization in some capacity. More than 80% of them have been vaccinated.
Both Aders and Poirot also encourage the public to get vaccinated and, if they aren’t, to continue taking preventive measures such as wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands frequently. And if they’re ill, staying home and not going to work.
“Everyone should appreciate their health and get vaccinated or boosters. We can’t recommend it enough. Be cognizant if you are ill, don’t go to parties or family gatherings,” Aders said, noting that the majority of infections seem to be coming from family gatherings.
Poirot noted that infections might also be rising because people are letting down their guard. “People at first were doing the things that were recommended. It’s been a couple years now, and people are tired,” Poirot said.
GETTING THE SHOT OR BOOSTER
The Yuma County Health District, through Dec. 22, is providing COVID-19 vaccine clinics Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Onsite vaccine clinics will resume Jan. 4. Appointments are required; call 928-317-4550 to make an appointment.
The Health District offers the Pfizer vaccine, which is also authorized for children and adolescents ages 5-11, as well as booster vaccines. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are also available; however, doses of Johnson & Johnson may be limited. Call ahead to 928-317-4550 to find out availability.
In addition, local pharmacies, primary care physicians and clinics like Sunset Health and Regional Center for Border Health also have vaccines for boosters.