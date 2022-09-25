In 1964, the federal Upward Bound program began as part of Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty. The first of eight federal “TRIO” programs authorized by the Higher Education Act to help college students succeed in higher education, Upward Bound benefits low-income students who would be the first members of their families to earn college degrees.
For students at Arizona Western College, the TRIO Upward Bound Program has been an aid since 1999 and the help continues today. The U.S. Department of Education announced this summer that AWC successfully secured a $1.7 million grant to continue the operation of its TRIO Upward Bound program for an additional five years starting September 2022.
“The Upward Bound Program tremendously helps students grow academically, socially and emotionally as they progress through high school on their way to higher education,” said Michelle Thomas, director of the TRIO Programs at AWC.
The program is meant to recognize that students of parents who don’t have a college degree may have more difficulties navigating the complex decisions that college requires of them. To help with this, Upward Bound provides college preparation for low-income students ages 13-19 who have a need for academic support in order to pursue postsecondary education.
All Upward Bound students must be either from low-income families or potential first-generation college students. The program requires that two-thirds of the participants be both low-income and potential first-generation college students. The remaining one-third must fit one of those categories.
According to AWC, Upward Bound provides academic instruction in mathematics, laboratory sciences, composition, literature and foreign languages during an annual six-week residential summer camp held on its campus. Tutoring, counseling, mentoring, cultural enrichment, work-study programs and education or counseling services designed to improve the financial and economic literacy of students are provided throughout the school year.
Despite the challenges low-income students face, the Pell Institute reports that Upward Bound students are three times more likely to complete a college degree in six years than those who didn’t participate in college access services.
“As systemic inequality and financial hardship discourage students from succeeding in college, TRIO programs like Upward Bound take on new importance because they continue to help students who are low-income and first-generation to earn college degrees,” said Maureen Hoyler, president of the non-profit Council for Opportunity in Education (COE) in Washington, D.C., in AWC’s press release.
