In 1964, the federal Upward Bound program began as part of Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty. The first of eight federal “TRIO” programs authorized by the Higher Education Act to help college students succeed in higher education, Upward Bound benefits low-income students who would be the first members of their families to earn college degrees.

For students at Arizona Western College, the TRIO Upward Bound Program has been an aid since 1999 and the help continues today. The U.S. Department of Education announced this summer that AWC successfully secured a $1.7 million grant to continue the operation of its TRIO Upward Bound program for an additional five years starting September 2022.

