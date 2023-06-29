The federal government has awarded a grant of $8.5 million for the widening project of US Highway 95.
The Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization applied for and received the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The funds will support the final design and environmental clearance for the last nine miles of road widening of US Highway 95 from the Wellton-Mohawk Canal to Aberdeen Road.
The construction of a separated four-lane highway with widened shoulders is expected to significantly reduce the number of roadway accidents and improve the economy by alleviating backups and creating a safer and more reliable transportation corridor, according to a press release from the Biden administration.
The USDOT also noted that the project will encourage and increase affordable transportation options like vanpooling service and allow for forms of active transportation like cycling on the roadway.
Crystal Figueroa, executive director of YMPO, told the Yuma Sun that she is “overly excited” that the Department of Transportation selected this project for one of the highly competitive grants.
“The funding is extremely important for advancing the US 95 widening project. The much-needed safety improvements funded by the grant will allow the final design of the remaining 9 miles and make the project shovel-ready for continued construction as funding becomes available,” Figueroa said.
“Overall, safe mobility on US 95 is critical to Yuma’s three economies: agriculture, national defense and tourism,” she added.
She expressed a “special thank you” to all the stakeholders for their collaboration and support.
YMPO is the transportation policy-making body responsible for overseeing the transportation planning process in the Yuma planning area. These types of organizations are federally mandated for each urban area with a population of 50,000 or more. YMPO was designated in 1983 to prioritize how federal transportation dollars will be spent in the Yuma metropolitan area.
YMPO represents Yuma County, Cocopah Indian Tribe, Wellton, Yuma, Somerton and San Luis as well as the Arizona Department of Transportation Southwest District and USDOT.
The RAISE grant program, expanded under President Biden’s infrastructure law, supports communities of all sizes, with half of the fiscal year 2023 funding going to rural areas and the other half to urban areas.
“Using the funds in President Biden’s infrastructure law, we are helping communities in every state across the country realize their visions for new infrastructure projects,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “This round of RAISE grants is helping create a new generation of good-paying jobs in rural and urban communities alike, with projects whose benefits will include improving safety, fighting climate change, advancing equity, strengthening our supply chain, and more.”
RAISE discretionary grants help project sponsors at the state and local levels, including municipalities, tribal governments, counties and others complete critical freight and passenger transportation infrastructure projects that they may not have had the funding to carry them. The eligibility requirements of RAISE allow project sponsors to obtain funding for projects that are harder to support through other USDOT grant programs.
Demand for this round of RAISE funding was higher than available funds, the agency said. This year, USDOT received $15 billion in requests for the $2.26 billion available.
Arizona senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly ensured their bipartisan infrastructure law increased the RAISE grant program’s ability to invest in Arizona projects.
“I wrote our bipartisan infrastructure law to help everyday Arizonans build better lives for themselves and their families. Thanks to our leadership, our law is reaching all corners of our state – connecting communities, improving transportation safety, and fueling a healthy economy where everyone benefits,” said Sinema, co-author and lead negotiator of the bipartisan infrastructure law.
“Our bipartisan infrastructure law continues to support long-overdue infrastructure investments in communities throughout Arizona. Today, we’re announcing grants which will support infrastructure upgrades in Yuma County, Cochise County, Phoenix, Tucson, and on the Navajo Nation. These projects will create good paying jobs and improve transportation infrastructure in communities across Arizona. I’ll continue working closely with local leaders to ensure Arizona takes full advantage of this historic investment in America’s infrastructure,” Kelly said.
Earlier this year, Sinema and Kelly urged the U.S. Department of Transportation to support these infrastructure projects, including safety improvements to U.S. Highway 95 along Wellton-Mohawk Canal to Aberdeen Road.
The first phase of the US 95 widening project was completed in fall 2022. Crews reconstructed and widened 3.6 miles of roadway between Avenue 9E and Fortuna Wash.
Phase 2 includes the widening of 2.96 miles of road between Rifle Range Road (milepost 35) and the Wellton-Mohawk Canal bridge (milepost 39). Construction began early spring with completion expected in summer 2024, according to the YMPO website.